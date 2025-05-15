The Coronado Art & Wine Festival – A Fun-Filled Day Raising Money for Local Schools

It was a gorgeous day for the fourth annual Coronado Art & Wine Festival, held Saturday, May 10 at the intersection of 10th Street and C Avenue in Coronado. Co-Hosted by Coronado Schools Foundation and The Chamber of Commerce, this year’s event was the biggest and most successful yet.

Ashley DeGree, President and CEO of Coronado Schools Foundation, said, “It’s a joint effort and collaboration between our two teams to highlight vital areas of our community, the schools, the arts and local businesses.”

120 artists and vendors participated this year, growing 50% from the 80 that participated last year. Along with the artists, who’s work varied from recycled surfboard art, woodworking pieces, pottery, photography to jewelry and more, there were also vendors selling food and baked goods to raise money for local organizations like the Coronado High School (CHS) football team and the current CHS junior class.

Rena Clancy, Executive Director of the Chamber, said, “The Coronado Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to partner with Coronado Schools Foundation on the annual Coronado Art and Wine Festival. It’s a privilege to plan an event that invests in the future of our students through the vital programs funded by CSF while showcasing Coronado’s amazing restaurants and small businesses. This year’s festival success really showcases the shared vision of community and unity that makes Coronado so special.” Rena also talked of the fantastic turnout, enthusiastic participation from vendors and attendees and the wonderful atmosphere and community spirit.

DeGree was extremely pleased with the event and shared, “The 4th Annual Coronado Art & Wine Festival was an amazing celebration of creativity and community, and most importantly, a powerful show of support for STEM & Arts in our public schools. The festival not only showcases amazing artists, but it also fuels the imagination of the next generation of our young artists!”

The local community came out in full force along with visitors who made a trip to Coronado to participate. The VIP Wine Area and the Bubbles Lounge both sold out in advance and the the Wine Village hit max capacity during the event. Local business like Coronado Yoga and Wellness Center showed off a different side of their entrepreneurial spirit by participating as a vendor with art pieces painted by owner Jean Pierre Marques.

The design and attention to detail of the entire event was artistic and welcoming, from oversized colorful flowers at the entrances and lounges, to the giant colorful elephant near the Kid Artopia area.

The Artopia area for kids was expanded this year, and the festival had art pieces from every single student at Village and Silver Strand Elementary Schools.

Vendors within the lounges were sourced both locally and from businesses in the San Diego Area. The Tap Truck with its on-tap wine, champagne and beer was a big hit, and we saw many patrons take a business card, maybe planning to hire them for their own personal events. Bubbles Lounge also had bites and drinks from local favorites like Nado Republic, The Henry, Blanco, Garage Buona Forchetta and more.

Patrons dressed the part as well, bringing bright floral colors to enhance the atmosphere of the festival.

The weather was sunny Southern California perfect, which most likely contributed to the large crowd.

The Coronado Art & Wine Festival is so much more than just art and wine, it’s a venue to support the community, its businesses, its schools and the wide array of talented artists, all while offering good cheer, spirits, non-alcoholic options, tasty bites and loads of fun.





