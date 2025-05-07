Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Second Annual Elleaire Fore Golf Tournament A Resounding Success

Jeannie Groeneveld
Elleaire and her father Dr. James Lyons at the Second Annual Elleaire Fore Golf Tournament

The Second Annual Elleaire Fore Golf Tournament was held Sunday, April 27, at Coronado Golf Course, raising $30,000 dollars for the Spastic Paraplegia Foundation. Elleaire Lyons founded the nonprofit organization Elleaire Fore in 2023 to increase awareness, resources, and funding for Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia (HSP). Elleaire’s father, Dr. James Lyons was diagnosed with HSP when he was a young boy, inspiring Elleaire to dedicate her time and talent to the cause.

“This year’s tournament marked a major milestone as we doubled our number of players from the inaugural event. The momentum is real, and I am excited to continue building this community,” said Elleaire, “I cannot express my gratitude enough to all of our sponsors—your generosity made this possible. Thank you to our Title Sponsor, Brkich Construction; Scorecard Sponsor, Flagg Coastal Homes; and Scoreboard Sponsor, James M. Fait, MD.” Not only did the event double its participants, it also doubled its donation to the Spastic Paraplegia Foundation from $15,000 in 2024 to $30,000 dollars this year. 

Crazy outfits were common among the golfers for a cause. Pictured here is Elleaire’s uncles and grandparents, Ben Pratt, Joanna Lyons, Bobby Brkich, and Ken Lyons.

The event drew competitors and supporters from Arizona, Utah and Southern California. The competition wasn’t only limited to the golf course, the crazy fashion statements also gave credence to Ellaire Fore’s mantra of ‘having fun’ for a cause.

The winning group, Kevin Flynn, Mark Motejunas, Ian Schere and Brian Lee. Photo provided by Elleaire Lyons

The winning team was made up of Brian Lee, Mark Motejunas, Ian Schere, and Kevin Flynn—who posted an impressive low score of 59 (-13).

The raffle and prizes were abundant and made for a fun closing ceremony.

Elleaire was extremely grateful, acknowledging the sponsors and all those who donated to the event saying, “We also had an incredible raffle this year, brought to you in part by TaylorMade Golf, Callaway Golf, the Charley Hoffman Foundation, Kevin and Darcy Lyons, The Tavern in Coronado, Robert Castro, Ye Olde Plank Inn, Coronado Brewing Company, Coronado Golf Course, Emerald Isle Golf Course, Steele Canyon Golf Course,  Bonita Golf Course, and my parents James and Kristie Lyons. Your donations added so much excitement to the event and helped make the day extra special.”

Elleaire on the greens with members of her team, Nate Thomson and Gage Gilby. They scored 63 (-9).

Elleaire is excited to continue her efforts to raise awareness and funding for HSP and has already set the date for next year’s event. The Third Annual Elleaire Fore Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, April 24, 2026 with a Shotgun Start at Coronado Golf Course. Elleaire is hoping to once again double the number of participants and more than double the money raised for this important cause. Elleaire said, “These funds will support critical medical research, the development of assistive technologies, and the advancement of current treatments for those living with HSP. While there is currently no cure, I remain committed to raising awareness and driving for a cure!”

 



Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie is a retired Naval Aviator and Public Affairs Officer whose post-Navy career includes freelance writing, PR Consulting and a two year stint as the San Diego Padres Military Affairs Advisor. Having been stationed in various parts of the country including Washington D.C., Florida and Hawaii, Jeannie appreciates how amazing the Coronado community is and loves the experience her children have had growing up here. Jeannie earned her BS in Marine Biology from Auburn University, her MS in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego and her MA in Communication and Media Relations at San Diego State University. A life-long learner and avid traveler Jeannie enjoys writing travel pieces, Navy stories and anything else that will broaden her perspective. When she is not working you will find her watching her boys play sports, walking Odin at dog beach, hiking, playing beach volleyball or spending time with the family.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

