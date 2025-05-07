Second Annual Elleaire Fore Golf Tournament A Resounding Success

The Second Annual Elleaire Fore Golf Tournament was held Sunday, April 27, at Coronado Golf Course, raising $30,000 dollars for the Spastic Paraplegia Foundation. Elleaire Lyons founded the nonprofit organization Elleaire Fore in 2023 to increase awareness, resources, and funding for Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia (HSP). Elleaire’s father, Dr. James Lyons was diagnosed with HSP when he was a young boy, inspiring Elleaire to dedicate her time and talent to the cause.

“This year’s tournament marked a major milestone as we doubled our number of players from the inaugural event. The momentum is real, and I am excited to continue building this community,” said Elleaire, “I cannot express my gratitude enough to all of our sponsors—your generosity made this possible. Thank you to our Title Sponsor, Brkich Construction; Scorecard Sponsor, Flagg Coastal Homes; and Scoreboard Sponsor, James M. Fait, MD.” Not only did the event double its participants, it also doubled its donation to the Spastic Paraplegia Foundation from $15,000 in 2024 to $30,000 dollars this year.

The event drew competitors and supporters from Arizona, Utah and Southern California. The competition wasn’t only limited to the golf course, the crazy fashion statements also gave credence to Ellaire Fore’s mantra of ‘having fun’ for a cause.

The winning team was made up of Brian Lee, Mark Motejunas, Ian Schere, and Kevin Flynn—who posted an impressive low score of 59 (-13).

Elleaire was extremely grateful, acknowledging the sponsors and all those who donated to the event saying, “We also had an incredible raffle this year, brought to you in part by TaylorMade Golf, Callaway Golf, the Charley Hoffman Foundation, Kevin and Darcy Lyons, The Tavern in Coronado, Robert Castro, Ye Olde Plank Inn, Coronado Brewing Company, Coronado Golf Course, Emerald Isle Golf Course, Steele Canyon Golf Course, Bonita Golf Course, and my parents James and Kristie Lyons. Your donations added so much excitement to the event and helped make the day extra special.”

Elleaire is excited to continue her efforts to raise awareness and funding for HSP and has already set the date for next year’s event. The Third Annual Elleaire Fore Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, April 24, 2026 with a Shotgun Start at Coronado Golf Course. Elleaire is hoping to once again double the number of participants and more than double the money raised for this important cause. Elleaire said, “These funds will support critical medical research, the development of assistive technologies, and the advancement of current treatments for those living with HSP. While there is currently no cure, I remain committed to raising awareness and driving for a cure!”





