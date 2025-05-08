Coronado Middle School Robotics Wins Big at Spring Showdown

Coronado Middle School (CMS) Robotics Program sent four teams to compete in their final tournament, the FIRST Lego League (FLL) Spring Showdown at Francis Parker on May 3, bringing home five trophies including the Champions trophy won by the Island Engineers. Twenty eight students make up the four teams that represent CMS.

Triton Tribe, the most experienced CMS Robotics team made up of all eighth graders, took home three trophies including first place in Robot Design, second place in Robot Game and second place in On the Spot Robot Challenge. Coach Roberta Lenert shared her thoughts on Triton Tribe as they concluded their middle school careers, saying, “As the most award-winning team in Coronado Robotics, this team has consistently set the standard for excellence—not only through competition but also through community. They have mentored every team in the program, sharing knowledge, offering guidance, and helping newer members grow in confidence and skill. Their impact has reached far beyond their own robot, shaping the entire robotics community in Coronado. Now, as they prepare to transition to the high school FTC team, they carry with them a legacy of leadership and success that will continue to inspire our future CMS Robotics teams.”

The CMS all-female team, Robo Tritons, brought home first place in Core Values, an award recognizing the team that best displays FLL Core Values. There are six main core values for first robotics which include discovery, fun, teamwork, inclusion, innovation and impact. The award in the Core Values category goes to the team that has shown the greatest enthusiasm, the best sporting spirit, the most extraordinary respect for its own team members and the most support for other teams in the tournament.

“In FIRST Robotics, winning isn’t just about performance on the field—it’s about the values that we stand by as a program. Being recognized for our character proves that who we are matters just as much as what we code and create,” said Coach Roberta, “I am so incredibly proud of our Robo Tritons for their character, determination and teamwork that put them on top!”

The Champions Award, won by Island Engineers, goes to the team that placed the highest cumulatively among all the competitions. In FLL Robotics, the Champion’s Award is the most prestigious award a team can win at an official tournament. It recognizes a team that fully embodies the FLL experience, including Core Values, and demonstrates excellence and innovation in Robot Performance, Robot Design, and the Innovation Project. To qualify for the Champions Award, teams have to place in the top rankings for all categories (Robot Game, Robot Design and Core Values).



The CMS rookie team Robo Royalty came in to learn and are leaving with skills, knowledge, unforgettable memories, and friendships that will last far beyond the season. Through every competition, our rookie team gained the confidence and experience that will help them thrive in future robotics seasons.

Led by a robust and talented coaching staff including CMS Robotics Founder Roberta Lenert, NASA engineer Pete Waydo, JD Laaperi, Jason Ward, CHS Alumni Kailani Lenert, Kaitlyn Zuloaga, and five CHS Robotics interns, Ashli Fabrey, Sean Wilbur, Reed Karosich, Madden P-Cole and Kylie Peterson, the CMS team shined as they were cheered on and supported by so many. It truly takes a village, and the robotics community within the Coronado community is very strong.

“Ending the season on such a high note—with incredible mentors by our side and a collection of well-earned awards—was the perfect way to celebrate everything we’ve worked for,” said Coach Roberta. “Our robotics students are nothing short of inspiring! They are driven by determination, dedication, and an unstoppable motivation to learn, lead, and innovate. I couldn’t be more proud of each and every one of them. Coronado Robotics is incredibly lucky with our sponsors and funding because we can have a year-round program that creates coding, engineering and robotics pathways for our students. I’d like to thank Coronado Unified, the Coronado Schools Foundation, DODEA, Dr. Mullins, The Coronado Times, Qualcomm and Amazon for all of their amazing support.”

Applications for the 2025-26 season of CMS Robotics will open this week. Log onto the CMS website under teams and activities to apply.





