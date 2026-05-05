City of Coronado to honor 12 Hometown Heroes at Avenue of Heroes ceremony

The City of Coronado and the Avenue of Heroes Committee invites the community to attend the Avenue of Heroes Banner Ceremony on Saturday, May 16 at 10:30 am at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, located at 650 D Avenue.

This spring’s ceremony will commemorate 12 veterans and active-duty service members as part of Group XXII of the Avenue of Heroes program. Each honoree currently lives in, has lived in, or has served in Coronado. Their names and service details will be featured on commemorative banners along Third and Fourth Streets, from Orange Avenue to Naval Air Station North Island, where they will remain on display from May through November.

Established in 2014, the Avenue of Heroes is a distinguished recognition initiative that honors Coronado residents who have served in the United States Armed Forces. The program is a collaborative effort between the City of Coronado, VFW Post 2422, the Third & Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association, and the Coronado Historical Association. To date, the program has recognized more than 300 service members.

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided, and complimentary shuttle service will be available for attendees requiring assistance. For additional information, please visit www.coronado.ca.us/aoh.

May 2026 Group XXII Honorees

Brent Bennitt

Carl “Tad” Chamberlain

Edward Chew Jr.

Thomas E. Dawson

Kenneth Garrigan

Michael A. Grimaud

George Lanman

Michael McIntosh

William S. Personius

Thomas R. Richards

Wayne Strickland

Robert Taylor

Doors open at 10 am

Ceremony: 10:30 am to 12 pm

Coronado Performing Arts Center, 650 D Avenue





