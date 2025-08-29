Keeping it fresh at Peohe’s

At the Coronado Ferry Landing on the edge of San Diego Bay is Peohe’s, an exceptional seafood restaurant that highlights fresh seasonal flavors, gorgeous private event spaces, and a commitment to giving back to the Coronado community.

Peohe’s is a one-of-a-kind concept, from their underwater seascape décor to the panoramic view of the skyline. The menu is infused with island influences, featuring char-grilled steaks, fresh seafood flown in daily, and tropical starters like Chilled + Grilled Artichokes.

Menu and seasonal offerings at Peohe’s Coronado

Peohe’s keeps foodies coming back! The restaurant offers a changing lineup of cocktails celebrating the flavors of each season. Currently the menu includes a golden Caged Tiki, crafted with guava and coconut. For margarita lovers, the Monarch Margarita is a must-try – featuring a blood orange sour twist. A refreshing option is the Fleur D’Lis, a mix of coconut, melon, peach, orange, and pineapple. If you like upscale flair, the Butterfly Effect is a crowd-pleaser. This tequila-forward cocktail shifts from pink to purple with a fun chemistry-set presentation!

The variety and flavor of the entrees matches the fun of the cocktails! Some favorites include the Fire-Roasted Baja Salmon with shrimp and avocado corn pico, Wok-Fried Snapper, known for its fork-tender texture and bold flavor, and, of course, Peohe’s Signature Halibut Mai’a, a standout dish that’s been a guest favorite for over 30 years.

To provide the best quality food, Peohe’s works with both large and small local suppliers with a strong track record of sustainability. Their fresh Hawaiian fish is flown in daily to ensure the highest quality and freshness.

Book a private event

Peohe’s is ready to host your event. Whether it’s a business affair, a retirement party, or a celebration of any kind, their multiple spaces ensure there is a perfect fit for your needs.

According to Annie Trevino DiTullio, a Peohe’s representative, “The Glass Room is our most sought-after space. Guests are wowed by the open-air ambiance and breathtaking view of San Diego Bay, the skyline, and the Coronado Bridge. The adjacent outdoor deck features a private bar and cocktail tables overlooking the water and Point Loma.”

Another option for guests is their Semi-Private Bay Room, which is perfect for intimate seated dinners or receptions, offering cozy elegance with views of the bay and skyline. No matter which option you choose, guests love Peohe’s stunning waterfront view, intimate atmosphere, and personalized service. The sales manager collaborates closely with each event organizer to customize the menu and oversee every detail. You will also have a professional event captain to ensure the event runs smoothly from start to finish.

What customers expect

New customers should try dining outside or on the enclosed patio, particularly at sunset. Annie gushes, “Watching the sun reflect off the Marriott towers or the sailboats drift by during the Wednesday summer regattas, paired with our Mojito Flight for Two, Shrimp Stack, oysters on the half shell, Chilean Sea Bass Pinot Noir, and Lava Cake makes for an unforgettable experience.”

She is not the only one who thinks so highly of the Peohe’s experience. “During a corporate dine-around event, the CEO of a global company was scheduled to visit four restaurants in one night,” Annie explains. “After dining on our patio, he was so impressed by the ambiance and his Prime Rib dinner that he stayed at Peohe’s all evening, skipping the other venues. He raved to his event planner about the experience.”

Pehoe’s is proud to have hosted many engagement dinners this summer. “We’ve had them so frequently that we’ve dubbed a trio of booths ‘The Love Booths.’ Many locals have dined here for life’s milestones, worked here, or have fond memories of sharing meals with friends and family over the years.”

The evolution of Peohe’s Coronado

As longtime locals will recall, Peohe’s originally opened as a Hawaiian restaurant, with staff wearing muumuus and Reyn Spooner shirts for nearly three decades! While they have updated the décor and expanded the menu to include globally inspired dishes, they’ve preserved the Aloha spirit and island-style cooking techniques that define the brand.

Peohe’s Coronado taking care of the community

Peohe’s is integrated into the Coronado community. They participate in community events like Taste of Coronado, the Coronado Island Film Festival, San Diego Zoo Night, and San Diego Restaurant Week. Additionally, Peohe’s is an active member of the Coronado Chamber of Commerce.

Come on over!

The Ferry Landing is one of the highlights of Coronado. Guests can arrive by car, ferry, or even by boat with Peohe’s Dock and Dine option. Come enjoy live music, Happy Hour, a sushi bar, Sunday brunch, lunch, and dinner service! Plus, free parking and access to Ferry Landing rental amenities like boats, kayaks, bikes, and Sea-Doos make Peohe’s a destination guests love to return to.

On your next visit, ask about the Landry’s Select Club loyalty program. Members receive discounts, rewards, and exclusive perks—perfect for both locals and visitors dining at Peohe’s or at any Landry’s restaurant.

Mark your calendar. Peohe’s highlights the fresh flavors of each season and is currently preparing its fall tasting menu. They also host monthly wine pairing dinners with seasonal menus curated to complement featured wines. Upcoming events include a Rombauer wine dinner in September and a Prisoner wine dinner in November.

Peohe’s

1201 First Street, Coronado





