Coronado Coffee Company: An experience not to be missed

Coronado Coffee Company serves up laughs and lattes at the Coronado Ferry Landing. What was once a steady business has exploded into an iconic experience led by owner-operator Luis Madrid, who took ownership in March 2020.

Having a hands-on operator allows the coffee cart to be flexible in real time. For example, on a rainy Wednesday in February, the cart offered a rainy-day discount simply because “rainy days were made for warm coffee and fresh pastries.”

As discounts change to benefit the patrons, so do the specials. Coronado Coffee Company (CCC) goes beyond a flavored syrup swap during the holidays; it’s about creating art. The Cinnamon Toast Crunch latte includes the actual Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. The Mazapan latte features the Mexican peanut candy. By continuing to push the boundaries of true uniqueness, CCC provides a coffee experience unlike any other. Customers are put at the forefront, with Luis and his team regularly seeking feedback on what drinks people are loving and what they want to see more of.

Along with handcrafted lattes, regular cold brew, and kryptonite cold brew, CCC has breakfast-to-go locked in. Enjoy a fresh pastry or go for the açai bowl. Açai options include a classic Berry Basic, the Islander, a peanut butter lover’s dream, and the Hippie for those who want some extra fruit and the benefits of hemp seeds. Enjoy your breakfast at the outside seating along the Ferry Landing or take it to the pier and enjoy the San Diego skyline.

Coronado Coffee Company builds and supports community