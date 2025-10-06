Pumpkin patch & carnival fun – Oct. 26

The Ferry Landing is proud to host a pumpkin patch with carnival fun! Come down to the compass at the Ferry Landing on Sunday, Oct. 26, from 3 to 6 pm to join the experience of the season.

Pumpkins, carnival booth games, crafts, photo ops

It’s a festive pumpkin patch, locally. Save yourself a drive and bring a wagon filled with kids to see what the Ferry Landing is all about. With plenty of pumpkins to choose from, everyone can find the perfect canvas for their holiday jack-o-lantern.

Stay for the games! There will be carnival booth games that bring back old-time fun. For the little ones, craft stations will be set up, so bring your spooky spirit and get ready to create a masterpiece. The autumn-themed booths and decorations will make you feel fall-fabulous. Stop by Coronado Coffee Company for a pumpkin spice latte and hot chocolate to complete the vibe, or stay for dinner at one of the unbeatable waterfront restaurants.

How you spend your time at the pumpkin patch is entirely up to you. Be sure to bring your camera for the seasonal photo-op setups with themed backdrops. One thing is certain: when you visit the Ferry Landing, you’ll leave with memories to cherish.





