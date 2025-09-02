Unearth your next treasure at Crystals & Minerals

Crystal &Minerals has made its home at the Coronado Ferry Landing for three years, but spokesperson Farid is no stranger to Coronado. His first endeavor in the same space was Cool Lights ~ Christmas All Year, which opened in November 2020.

“The Christmas store was seasonal, and business was good during Christmas-time,” Farid shares. “However, crystals and jewelry are an everyday product and have been highly in demand.” Farid has experience with both crystals and minerals. His first store featuring these items was across the bay in Seaport Village. He shares, “I was traveling overseas, and I came across these ideas, and I wanted to sell something that I could get from Istanbul and Afghanistan.”

An overseas experience locally

The Coronado Visitor Center refers to Crystals and Minerals as “an Aladdin’s Cave of mosaic lamps, crystals, jewelry, and geodes.” ~ Dream Day at Coronado Ferry Landing – Coronado Visitor Center

Farid’s niche is jewelry and minerals, with a lot of the jewelry from overseas – from Turkey, from Greece. They have rocks, minerals, and crystals too.

To keep his products fresh, Farid prioritizes traveling to see the merchandise firsthand and being inspired. His current itinerary includes a visit to China in October, and he plans to visit Turkey and Greece in November, sharing the authentic experience with customers. “Every time I go, I try to bring new stuff, exciting things.”

Both tourists and locals visit the store, and Farid appreciates the local business. “I just love the island and the environment. I love that the management is really good at the Ferry Landing.”

To make a full day adventure surrounding crystals and minerals, leave the Coronado Ferry Landing and take a ride across the bay on the ferry, then head to Seaport Village where you’ll find the Istanbul Jewelry shop with more unique treasures.





