Ferry Landing’s New Lighting & Ornament Store Has Something for Everyone

Santa Claus has already arrived at the Ferry Landing, in front of the new Cool Lights ~ Christmas All Year store. A born salesman, owner Farid Hamidi embarked on opening this new location amidst the pandemic crisis, but says, “You have to take risks in business.” The store is sure to bring a smile, as you browse the wide variety of ornaments including San Diego and Coronado themes, wine, animals, sports, music, Dept. 56, and U.S. and European cities like New York and London. Also featured are hand painted ornaments from local artists and popular licensed ornaments like Coca-Cola and Hershey. There is a wide array of children’s and baby-themed selections as well. Ornament prices range from $10 to $40. Among his best sellers are the city ornaments and painted sand dollars. The store also features a display of small lucky charms, featuring elephants, ladybugs, frogs, and a host of other favorites.

Shimmering on the back walls and hanging from the ceiling are vibrant Turkish lamps, which he imports from Turkey and also gets from U.S. suppliers. These colorful bead and glass table lamps and chandeliers are created using techniques dating back to the Ottoman Empire and range in price from $5 to $750. The store also carries Turkish pottery and trivets.

Having only been open in Coronado for two weeks, Hamidi has about 35 percent of the store’s merchandise so far and expects to be fully stocked in another two weeks. He has a similar store by the same name in Seaport Village, and along with his brothers he also sells at seasonal markets in New York, San Francisco, and Philadelphia.

Hamidi’s journey began in Afghanistan, and then he moved to Moscow, and then discovered a completely new world when his family moved to Texas. While visiting family in San Diego, he decided this was the place he wanted to live with his wife and two children. His joyful spirit is welcoming, and his shop is a wonderful place to get in the holiday spirit with more décor arriving soon. You are sure to find an ornament for everyone on your list. Soon the store will be carrying Santa face masks and COVID-themed ornaments to commemorate this topsy turvy year. “I’m always looking to bring in new things and update my inventory,” he comments.

The life size Santa outside the shop has been a popular photo op attraction. Located next to Coronado Cupcakery in the Ferry Landing Marketplace, and open daily from 10 am to 6 pm, you’ll find ornaments and lighting for the holidays and more.