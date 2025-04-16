Miss Match Expands Across the Bay, But Remains Local at The Ferry Landing

Miss Match, a Ferry Landing boutique, has expanded across the bay. Their newest location opened in Seaport Village in March 2025. “We are right on the water. It’s been going on for about three months, but it finally opened about three weeks ago,” says owner Tally Bercovitz. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, but I never felt that the timing was right. If you’re standing at the Ferry Landing and look across the water, you can see Miss Match Seaport Village. I get a kick out of seeing it every time I’m at work.”

The beauty of having two locations is that shoppers have even more options for the same great style. Tally explains, “Each store has different merchandise. Women can go back and forth and find something great.” While doubling the options is great for shoppers, it does expand her job. Tally laughs, “The amount of shopping I do right now is ridiculous, so I’m adjusting to that.”

Take the ferry from Coronado to the Broadway Pier, then walk less than a half-mile to Seaport Village. A one-way ferry ticket costs $9.00.

Coronado Ferry Schedule

Spring & Trends at Miss Match

Tally shares the trends she is seeing for spring. “There’s a lot of nautical, with navy and white stripes and bold buttons. Many high-waisted, wide sailor jeans. Obviously, floral dresses are big.” While these are general styles, Tally explains her selection process. “We curate our collections. We factor in different age groups. We’ll consider cutouts versus sleeves, thinking of areas that women generally want to show and not show. There is lots of piping and crochet and cut outs, which is new.”

Sizing for Miss Match ranges from 0 to 15 and includes all ages. “We are good at catering to all women. You’ll get a 20-year-old that’ll come in there and have a field day, and you’ll get a woman in her 60s or 70s who will have a field day as well. That’s kind of what we’ve been known for – generational shopping.”

Shop Small

While there are large department stores that offer more clothing, Tally explains why shopping small and shopping boutique can actually be a more productive experience. “If you go to Nordstroms, you either have brass plum, which is 20 years old, or you have St. John’s, which is 70 years old. There’s really nothing in between for the woman in her 30s to 50s. What’s also really nice about shopping at a boutique is that you’re introduced to things you might not have seen in a massive department store.”

Tally’s strategy for staying trending without overhauling your current wardrobe is to “Incorporate classic pieces with trendy pieces, and you’ll be a little more fashion forward.”

While you can find Miss Match online, Tally talks about how she loves the brick-and-mortar store experience. “All the girls [at the store] know the product because the shop is so intimate, which is helpful. I think a nice thing about boutique shopping is that it’s never the same. If you see a dress that you like – get it! It’s not coming back. And that’s been our strategy since conception. We don’t bring things back, as much as I want to! For me, it’s more about keeping the woman interested.”

Support the Coronado Community

Another thing you won’t find at a large store? Local support. “All the locals in Coronado have always been so supportive and amazing, and Miss Match has supported a lot of their causes philanthropically as well.”

Some examples include Camp Able, the Flower Show, Concert in the Park, Coronado Schools Foundation, Silver Strand Luau, the Woman’s Clubs, and Beer by the Bay. “We do a lot. Whenever somebody calls us to donate something, we do it.”

Miss Match Coronado offers a locals discount of 20% off, including the sales rack!

“I would like to thank all the local shoppers,” Tally says with a smile. “Shopping at small businesses is really, really important, and it’s so easy.”

Miss Match Coronado has celebrated 12 years at the Ferry Landing and 17 years as a company. Stop by for the boutique experience and leave with a piece you’ll feel good about for years to come.

Website · Facebook · Instagram

1201 1st St #217 – 619-435-5550

Open 11 am – 7 pm daily





