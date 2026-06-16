Coronado Crown City Cup debuts with dramatic finish

The Coronado Lawn Bowling Club recently hosted the inaugural Coronado Crown City Cup, a reimagined version of the Coronado Mixed Triples Tournament, which had been held for the past 15 years. The new event was conceived by club member Russ Kindorf.

The two-day tournament was opened by Coronado Mayor John Duncan and featured bowlers competing on the club’s recently renovated green.

The championship came down to the final end, when Dean Warmington delivered the decisive shot to secure first place and claim the tournament’s silver cup. The dramatic finish denied Kindorf and his teammates, who had been holding the winning points moments earlier.

Following the successful debut of the Crown City Cup, organizers are already looking ahead to next year’s tournament.





