Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Sports

Coronado Crown City Cup debuts with dramatic finish

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The Coronado Lawn Bowling Club recently hosted the inaugural Coronado Crown City Cup, a reimagined version of the Coronado Mixed Triples Tournament, which had been held for the past 15 years. The new event was conceived by club member Russ Kindorf.

The two-day tournament was opened by Coronado Mayor John Duncan and featured bowlers competing on the club’s recently renovated green.

Members of the winning team with the Coronado Crown City Cup at the Coronado Lawn Bowling Club.

The championship came down to the final end, when Dean Warmington delivered the decisive shot to secure first place and claim the tournament’s silver cup. The dramatic finish denied Kindorf and his teammates, who had been holding the winning points moments earlier.

Following the successful debut of the Crown City Cup, organizers are already looking ahead to next year’s tournament.



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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