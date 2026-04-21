Board votes to ban cell phones at CMS starting in August

After a lengthy discussion, the trustees of the Coronado Unified School Board voted to ban cell phones from Coronado Middle School. The 5-0 vote at the April 16 meeting comes after months of deliberation on if, where, and how the district should limit cell phone use in Coronado schools.

“When you look at the benefits of a bell-to-bell cell phone policy…the data shows improved academic performance, improved mental health and well-being, and decreased cyber bullying and anxiety,” said trustee Scot Youngblood. “You also have more social interaction with students, decreased discipline problems and better behavior, and better focus on learning.”

The district has been discussing the problem of cell phones on campus for the last 16 months. Ultimately, the district decided on a “bell to bell” ban for CMS, as well as tightening protocols and expectations for devices at both elementary and the high school site.

The solution involves implementing Yondr lockable pouches at CMS, costing the district about $25,000. The lockable pouches are issued to each student and are closed with special magnets upon arrival at school, where they remain all day. Upon leaving school, students use unlocking stations to open their pouch and access their phones.

While most trustees seemed to favor a bell-to-bell ban on cell phones across all campuses, there were concerns over the rollout. Trustees also shared apprehension around the use of the Yondr pouches, which will cost $25,000 to implement at the middle school.

Trustee Alexia Palacios-Peters referenced an article from the Los Angeles Times that reported that students were sabotaging the Yondr pouches and working around the system. She voiced support for the ban at the middle school but wanted more data before rolling out new policy and investing in pouches for the high school.

“I wonder about doing such a massive change immediately,” said trustee Palacios-Peters. “I believe that getting rid of the phones is the right way to go and the right direction…but I would like to have a year at the middle school to see how this goes.”

Trustee Renee Cavanaugh said that she favored a bell-to-bell cell phone ban, but had reservations about implementing the pouches across the board.

“I think going ‘all in’ is money that you can’t un-spend. So if we start with the middle school, we can always expand up,” she said.

Trustees Fitz Lee and Mal Sandie also shared concerns about the pouches, while Superintendent Mueller said that most students are well-intended and follow the rules when they’re established and enforced with fidelity.

“This board will always have the opportunity to pivot and increase or pull back on policy,” he said.

Mueller also shared that the district is looking at other issues related to technology on campus, such as restricting use to district-issued devices, the amount of screen time during instructional hours on campus, and how much time teachers and staff are using smart phones.

“That’s something we need to take a critical look at,” said Mueller. “This, to me, is the first step in that direction. But it’s going to take work and it’s not going to be perfect overnight.”

Month of the Military Child

The meeting featured a spotlight presentation on the Month of the Military child, highlighting four military-connected student speakers. They shared information about the Anchored for Life program which helps new students connect with peers and resources for military families.

Trustee Palacios-Peters shared that one-third of students in the district are military connected, and that each one brings strength, resilience, and perspective that enriches the entire community.

“To all of our military connected children, spouses, and staff members, please know that you are not alone,” said Palacios-Peters. “We see you, we appreciate you, we celebrate you, and we support you.”

Teachers Awarded

The board recognized the 2025-2026 Certificated Staff Members of the Year: Lisa Kinzel, Silver Strand Elementary School; Ashlee Phair, Village Elementary School;

Ramona Loiselle, Coronado Middle School; Michelle Walker, Coronado High

School; and Katie Quinly, CUSD Adult Transition Program and District Teacher of the Year.

The next meeting will take place on Thursday, May 22.





