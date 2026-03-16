Monday, March 16, 2026
Education

Coronado Middle School could pilot new cell phone ban starting next year

5 min.
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl
(The Coronado Times)

Coronado schools are likely to implement a cell phone ban by the start of next year, but the rules may vary from campus to campus. An administrator and several students addressed the board at the last school board meeting, advocating for various policies on cell phone restrictions.

Superintendent Karl Mueller said the district has several options as presented in the agenda. Option A means no change to current practices or policies; Option B would update practices uniformly across all school sites; while Option C would differentiate school cell phone policy for each campus. Option D would be a new direction altogether.

Coronado Middle School principal Brooke Falar championed a bell-to-bell cell phone ban for the CMS campus.

“I am fully in support of no cell phones on the CMS campus next year,” she said. “I would support something new which includes lockable bags for devices…I think it would create a safer environment and a better culture at CMS.”

Falar said previous efforts requiring students to turn phones off and store them in backpacks during class are ineffective. Furthermore, during breaks, students use their phones to take videos and get on social media, which is against the rules, creating a burden on administration.

Several Coronado High School students said they supported restrictions at CMS but cautioned trustees against uniform bell-to-bell restrictions at all school sites.

Landon Ward, a freshmen at CHS, said that the campus culture is one of connection, and the use of cell phones doesn’t hinder face-to-face engagement.

“There are so many ways to get involved at CHS that it’s pretty much impossible to hide behind a cell phone,” he said.

Other students, like senior Anika Talavera, said that students at the middle school are isolating themselves behind devices, so banning them there could be wise. But she urged the board to consider other options for high school.

“Technology is important,” she said. “Learning responsible use of technology is important.”

Ella Mathis, a senior at CHS said that research has proven that cell phones in instructional spaces reduce focus and learning. But she cautioned against implementing lockable device bags across all school sites.

“Last year Los Angeles Unified School District spent seven million dollars implementing Yondr pouches in the the district. But in less than a week, students found a way to hack the pouches,” she said. “They purchased their own magnets, banged them against tables, used fake phones or simply avoided them altogether.”

She argued that technology is inescapable, and the district’s own Portrait of a Graduate advocates for graduating students who are  “life ready.” She said this includes responsible use of technology like cell phones.

While no action was taken at the meeting, most trustees seemed to favor a graduated approach to a cell phone ban, with different restrictions for different campuses.

Trustee Scot Youngblood said he would be interested in hearing two proposals — one that bans phones district wide, and another one that was more permissive for the high school.

He also suggested the district could partner with an organization in the community to help fund the lockable pouches.

“Either way, I think it would be beneficial for lots of our students not to have this additional distraction,” he said.

Trustee Alexia Palacios-Peters said that she was previously leaning towards a district-wide ban, but after listening to public comments, is more inclined to differentiate policy campus by campus.

“I think piloting this, instead of doing a broad stroke implementation, is probably smarter,” she said. “CMS is probably the school that could be that pilot.”

Trustee Renee Cavanaugh said the board shouldn’t ignore the use of technology at the elementary schools, where she suggested a bell-to-bell lockbox set up.

“Smartwatches at the elementary school are a status symbol,” she said. “Kids go to the bathroom and grab their phone out of their backpack, which is in the hallway, to call and do things.”

She said she saw both sides when it comes to more restrictive policies at the high school, and asked to see more options.

Trustee Mal Sandie, however, said he supported a bell-to-bell ban across all school sites.

“Our goal is to prepare students for higher education, careers and society,” he said. “Without cell phones, attendance improves, social skills improve, grades improve and bullying decreases. Getting rid of phones … would contribute to our goals.”

Haissam Kouli, the Associated Student Body President, advocated for the use of a lockbox at the high school to restrict cell phone use during instructional time. But he said CHS didn’t suffer from cultural problems at the school that stem from excessive cell phone use.

“Students are doing other things on our campus, and positive things on our campus,” he said. “The main problem is having cell phones during instructional time, and lockboxes will solve that problem. While I see the merit in taking cell phones away completely at the other schools, I don’t see the need for that at the high school.”

Trustee Fitz Lee said that in order for a cell phone policy to be effective, it needs to have some teeth.

“Parents, we’ve got to step up and make this happen,” he said. “If our children break that law, it’s on them, and they will pay those consequences. Because, guess what? That’s what real life’s all about. That’s how it works.”

At the end of the discussion, Mueller said he would ask staff to prepare a graduated approach for the board, with different policies in place at different school sites. He said the district could pilot the pouches at CMS, and then revisit restrictions at CHS if there are problematic outcomes. And he said it’s important to partner with parents.

“At the end of the day, the parents are the ones purchasing and paying the monthly fees for the students in our district to have smart devices,” he said.

The cell phone policy will be up for discussion of the next board meeting which takes place on Thursday, April 16 at District Offices.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine has been writing and telling stories since she could hold a crayon. She started working for The Coronado Times in 2020 just a few weeks before the global pandemic, and it’s only gotten more exciting! She graduated from UCSD with a degree in Communications and earned her Masters in Journalism from Harvard in May 2024. She has worked as a news writer for KUSI-TV, a reporter for the San Diego Community News Group and as an editor for Greenhaven Press. In Coronado, she writes for Crown City Magazine, in addition to reporting for The Coronado Times, where she covers education, social justice, health and fitness, travel and the arts. She loves a good human interest story and writing anything about animals. When she’s not working, you’ll find her at home with her husband, two teenage girls and English Bulldog, at the barn with her horse, or headed far away on a new travel adventure. You’ll also spot her at yoga, running along the Bay, walking dogs at PAWS or eating a burrito. Christine loves living in Coronado and always finds something to write about in this dynamic, exciting little town.

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

City council agenda: tourism assessments on local hotels, updated sewage rates, reclassifying historic homes, and more

City of Coronado

Coronado added 37 housing units in 2025, but none were affordable

People

The most decorated player in Ultimate history is still just one of the team

Education

Safe Harbor Coronado to partner with Coronado middle schools for comprehensive drug prevention programming

Entertainment

From dream to debut: Alyssa Burns to celebrate first novel with Coronado launch party

Education

Coronado High School robotics teams earn top honors, advance to regional competition

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Uncategorized

Where fashion meets philanthropy: Cancer Cartel hosts signature shopping event

Education

CUSD hosts community forum on potential school cell phone restrictions

People

Outpouring of support after Hotel Del orders Sandcastle Man to leave beach

People

Vintage Coronado painting finds its way home

Business

Monarch Soul is Coronado’s own “little house of healing”

Movie Reviews

“No Other Choice” is a potent cocktail with equal parts smart, funny and cruel

More Local News

City council agenda: tourism assessments on local hotels, updated sewage rates, reclassifying historic homes, and more

City of Coronado

Coronado added 37 housing units in 2025, but none were affordable

City of Coronado

The most decorated player in Ultimate history is still just one of the team

People

From dream to debut: Alyssa Burns to celebrate first novel with Coronado launch party

Entertainment

Coronado High School robotics teams earn top honors, advance to regional competition

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

“Reminders of Him” is more about motherhood than romance