Woman pronounced dead after being found floating in the water near Coronado Yacht Club

A 62-year-old woman was found floating unconscious in Glorietta Bay near the Coronado Yacht Club Wednesday morning, and was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Coronado Police Department.

Bystanders saw the woman floating in the water and were able to pull her onto the Coronado Yacht Club docks. They called authorities around 11:30 am and the Coronado Fire Department arrived and performed CPR for several minutes. The life-saving measures were unsuccessful and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Around 3 pm, the Coronado Yacht Club sent an email to members, sharing that the scheduled Beer Can Races were cancelled, and the club was suspending dinner and bar services for the evening.

As of 7:15 pm Wednesday, Coronado Police Department investigators were still on the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.





