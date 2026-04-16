Thursday, April 16, 2026
Community News

Woman pronounced dead after being found floating in the water near Coronado Yacht Club

Less than 1 min.
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl
Glorietta Bay (The Coronado Times)

A 62-year-old woman was found floating unconscious in Glorietta Bay near the Coronado Yacht Club Wednesday morning, and was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Coronado Police Department.

Bystanders saw the woman floating in the water and were able to pull her onto the Coronado Yacht Club docks. They called authorities around 11:30 am and the Coronado Fire Department arrived and performed CPR for several minutes. The life-saving measures were unsuccessful and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Around 3 pm, the Coronado Yacht Club sent an email to members, sharing that the scheduled Beer Can Races were cancelled, and the club was suspending dinner and bar services for the evening.

As of 7:15 pm Wednesday, Coronado Police Department investigators were still on the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

 

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine has been writing and telling stories since she could hold a crayon. She started working for The Coronado Times in 2020 just a few weeks before the global pandemic, and it’s only gotten more exciting! She graduated from UCSD with a degree in Communications and earned her Masters in Journalism from Harvard in May 2024. She has worked as a news writer for KUSI-TV, a reporter for the San Diego Community News Group and as an editor for Greenhaven Press. In Coronado, she writes for Crown City Magazine, in addition to reporting for The Coronado Times, where she covers education, social justice, health and fitness, travel and the arts. She loves a good human interest story and writing anything about animals. When she’s not working, you’ll find her at home with her husband, two teenage girls and English Bulldog, at the barn with her horse, or headed far away on a new travel adventure. You’ll also spot her at yoga, running along the Bay, walking dogs at PAWS or eating a burrito. Christine loves living in Coronado and always finds something to write about in this dynamic, exciting little town.

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado students donate fresh fruit to local food pantry

Community News

Welcome to the Jungle: Coronado Flower Show takes over Spreckels Park

Community News

Sunset, Swayze, and the Time of Your Life: Coronado Island Film Festival presents Movie on the Beach: “Dirty Dancing”

Business

Find work that fits your life; Coronado Job Fair returns April 22

Community News

Coronado ocean water and air quality report – Apr. 2-8, 2026

Community News

Shop for formal dresses and more at the Second Best Shop

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

CUSD facility rentals generate more than $800,000 over five years

Education

Coronado Middle School could pilot new cell phone ban starting next year

Education

CHS test scores up, students sound off about cell phone ban

People

Meet Dr. Barbour, the behind-the-scenes hero at PAWS of Coronado

People

Chelsea’s Voice returns with community block party, renewed mission to support families with disabilities

Uncategorized

Where fashion meets philanthropy: Cancer Cartel hosts signature shopping event

More Local News

Welcome to the Jungle: Coronado Flower Show takes over Spreckels Park

Community News

A fix is coming for the Coronado Library’s leaky roof; solar options to be studied

City of Coronado

Set Serve Sip: Coach Dave’s journey from Mariner to Islander

People

Funny, endearing, and a little feisty: “The Drowsy Chaperone” is anything but sleepy

Stage

Islander Track: Boys and girls win over Morse

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado students donate fresh fruit to local food pantry