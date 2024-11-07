More Coronadans Voted for Harris than Trump, and Other Election Data

Coronado favored the Democratic ticket in this year’s presidential election, but leaned more Republican in other state and federal elections this, early voting data shows.
The city had long leaned Republican in presidential races, but in 2020, Coronado voters picked President Joe Biden over candidate Donald Trump, marking the first time the city supported a Democratic candidate for top office since 1992.
The 2024 election has followed this trend, with more Coronado voters choosing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris over President-Elect Donald Trump.
However, when it came to races for Congress and county- and state-level races, Coronado favored more Republican candidates.
When it came to candidate races, Coronado usually supported the losing candidate. The only projected winner that Coronado also supported was US Rep. Scott Peters, a Democrat, who is expected to win another term over challenger Republican Peter Bono.
However, when it came to ballot measures, Coronado voted the same way as the majority in every race.
Below is a summary of data compiled from the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. These are unofficial, preliminary results. An estimated 590,000 ballots remain to be counted. Early results in Coronado’s races for mayor, City Council, and Coronado Unified School District Governing Board are here.
Coronado’s Choices
US President
Donald Trump won the election.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Kamala Harris
|3474
|Donald Trump
|2969
|Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
|58
|Chase Oliver
|28
|Jill Stein
|22
|Claudia De la Cruz
|8
|Peter Sonski
|0
U.S. Senator
Adam Schiff leads in early results.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Steve Garvey (R), Full Term
|3358
|Adam Schiff (D), Full Term
|3171
|Steve Garvey (R), Partial Term
|3306
|Adam Schiff (D), Partial Term
|3106
U.S. House of Representatives Member, 50th District
Scott Peters leads in early results.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Scott Peters (D)
|3433
|Peter Bono (R)
|3032
State Senator, 39th District
Akilah Weber leads in early results.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Bob Divine (R)
|3389
|Akilah Weber (D)
|2983
State Assembly, 77th District
Tasha Boerner leads in early results.
|Candidate
|Votes
|James Browne (R)
|3337
|Tasha Boerner (D)
|3000
San Diego County Board of Supervisors, District 3
Terra Lawson-Remer leads in early results.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Kevin Faulconer (R)
|3051
|Terra Lawson-Remer (D)
|2879
San Diego County Measure G
Rejected in early results. If passed, this measure would increase sales tax by half a cent throughout San Diego County in effort to improve public transportation by creating a rail connection to the airport, a new rail line along Interstate 805, an express service from downtown across to the U.S.-Mexico border, and expanded operating hours. It would raise an estimated $350 million.
|No
|3406
|Yes
|2841
Proposition 2
Passed in early results. California Proposition 2 would allow the state to borrow $10 million to build and repair K-12 public schools and community colleges. School districts would have to pass their own local bond initiatives in order to receive a match of the state funding.
|Yes
|3168
|No
|3162
Proposition 3
Passed in early results. California Proposition 3 would declare same-sex marriage a fundamental right. It would change the state’s constitution, which currently defines marriage as between a man and a woman (language that voters passed in 2008). Same-sex couples have been able to marry in California under a 2015 Supreme Court ruling that extended the right to marry to same-sex couples throughout the country which supersedes the state’s constitution. This amendment would update the language of the state’s constitution.
|Yes
|4278
|No
|2061
Proposition 4
Passed in early results. California Proposition would allow the state to borrow $10 billion for climate and conservation projects: $3.8 million would be allocated to projects mitigating drought and flooding; $1.9 million toward increasing drinking water supply; $1.1 billion to help reduce flood risks; $1.5 billion to reducing the risk of wildfires; with the rest being allocated to other land and climate-related projects.
|Yes
|3189
|No
|3181
Proposition 5
Rejected in early results. California Proposition 5 would lower the threshold of votes needed before the state could take out bonds for projects related to affordable housing and public infrastructure. Currently, a two-thirds majority is needed for such a loan. The proposition would lower the threshold to 55%.
|No
|4118
|Yes
|2169
Proposition 6
Rejected in early results. California Proposition 6 would prohibit using forced labor as a punishment for a crime, making work assignments voluntary for incarcerated people.
|No
|3946
|Yes
|2222
Proposition 32
Rejected in early results. California Proposition 32 would increase the state minimum wage from $16 to $18. It would take effect in 2025 for employers with 25 or more employees, and in 2026 for smaller employers, who would only be required to pay $17/hour in January. It would also raise the state’s minimum wage to $17/hour for the rest of the year.
California ties its minimum wage to inflation, so the current $16/hour minimum wage will increase to $16.50/hour regardless.
|No
|4134
|Yes
|2215
Proposition 33
Rejected in early results. California Proposition 33 would repeal a 1995 rent control ban and allow local government to more freely limit rental rates for housing. The ban, enacted by the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, does not allow governments to regulate rent on single-family homes, apartments built after 1995, or units with a new tenant. (The Costa-Hawkins Act did not preclude the state’s Tenant Protection Act of 2019, which caps annual rent increases for existing tenants at 5% plus regional inflation.)
|No
|4597
|Yes
|1712
Proposition 34
Passed in early results. California Proposition 34 would require that healthcare providers spend 98% of the revenue they collect from federal discount prescription drug programs directly on patient care. The proposition applies only to providers that spend at least $100 million on expenses other than direct patient care, who participate in the federal discount drug program, who own and operate apartment buildings, and who have been issued at least 500 health and safety violations in the past 10 years.
Critics say it singles out one provider — The AIDS Healthcare Foundation — to prevent it from its advocacy work for rent control in Los Angeles. The foundation has called the measure unconstitutional. Supporters say that it directs revenue from the federal drug program to patients, as it was intended.
|Yes
|3342
|No
|2684
Proposition 35
Passed in early results. California Proposition 35 would make permanent a tax on managed care organizations (MCOs) that was enacted in 2009 to create revenue to pay doctors who see Medi-Cal patients. The tax has been renewed temporarily several times as Medi-Cal, the state’s subsidized insurance plan, has grown in cost and people served. More than 15 million Californians are enrolled, according to the California Health Care Foundation. Managed care organizations are a group of healthcare providers that provide insurance plans within their own network for a monthly fee.
|Yes
|3820
|No
|2588
Proposition 36
Passed in early results. California Proposition 36 would reinstate harsher penalties for petty crimes that were changed when, a decade ago, the state’s Proposition 47 made prosecution of petty theft and drug charges more lenient. Before it passed in 2014, theft of $450 or more was prosecuted as a felony; the proposition increased the limit to $950. The 2014 law also changed some drug crimes to misdemeanors, rather than felonies.
Prop. 36 would reclassify some drug and theft crimes as felonies once again. It also includes language that could require people with multiple drug charges into treatment.
|Yes
|4699
|No
|1610