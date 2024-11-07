More Coronadans Voted for Harris than Trump, and Other Election Data

Coronado favored the Democratic ticket in this year’s presidential election, but leaned more Republican in other state and federal elections this, early voting data shows.

The city had long leaned Republican in presidential races, but in 2020, Coronado voters picked President Joe Biden over candidate Donald Trump, marking the first time the city supported a Democratic candidate for top office since 1992.

The 2024 election has followed this trend, with more Coronado voters choosing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris over President-Elect Donald Trump.

However, when it came to races for Congress and county- and state-level races, Coronado favored more Republican candidates.

When it came to candidate races, Coronado usually supported the losing candidate. The only projected winner that Coronado also supported was US Rep. Scott Peters, a Democrat, who is expected to win another term over challenger Republican Peter Bono.

However, when it came to ballot measures, Coronado voted the same way as the majority in every race.

Below is a summary of data compiled from the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. These are unofficial, preliminary results. An estimated 590,000 ballots remain to be counted. Early results in Coronado’s races for mayor, City Council, and Coronado Unified School District Governing Board are here.

Coronado’s Choices

US President

Donald Trump won the election.

Candidate Votes Kamala Harris 3474 Donald Trump 2969 Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. 58 Chase Oliver 28 Jill Stein 22 Claudia De la Cruz 8 Peter Sonski 0

U.S. Senator

Adam Schiff leads in early results.

Candidate Votes Steve Garvey (R), Full Term 3358 Adam Schiff (D), Full Term 3171 Steve Garvey (R), Partial Term 3306 Adam Schiff (D), Partial Term 3106

U.S. House of Representatives Member, 50th District

Scott Peters leads in early results.

Candidate Votes Scott Peters (D) 3433 Peter Bono (R) 3032

State Senator, 39th District

Akilah Weber leads in early results.

Candidate Votes Bob Divine (R) 3389 Akilah Weber (D) 2983

State Assembly, 77th District

Tasha Boerner leads in early results.

Candidate Votes James Browne (R) 3337 Tasha Boerner (D) 3000

San Diego County Board of Supervisors, District 3

Terra Lawson-Remer leads in early results.

Candidate Votes Kevin Faulconer (R) 3051 Terra Lawson-Remer (D) 2879

San Diego County Measure G

Rejected in early results. If passed, this measure would increase sales tax by half a cent throughout San Diego County in effort to improve public transportation by creating a rail connection to the airport, a new rail line along Interstate 805, an express service from downtown across to the U.S.-Mexico border, and expanded operating hours. It would raise an estimated $350 million.

No 3406 Yes 2841

Proposition 2

Passed in early results. California Proposition 2 would allow the state to borrow $10 million to build and repair K-12 public schools and community colleges. School districts would have to pass their own local bond initiatives in order to receive a match of the state funding.

Yes 3168 No 3162

Proposition 3

Passed in early results. California Proposition 3 would declare same-sex marriage a fundamental right. It would change the state’s constitution, which currently defines marriage as between a man and a woman (language that voters passed in 2008). Same-sex couples have been able to marry in California under a 2015 Supreme Court ruling that extended the right to marry to same-sex couples throughout the country which supersedes the state’s constitution. This amendment would update the language of the state’s constitution.

Yes 4278 No 2061

Proposition 4

Passed in early results. California Proposition would allow the state to borrow $10 billion for climate and conservation projects: $3.8 million would be allocated to projects mitigating drought and flooding; $1.9 million toward increasing drinking water supply; $1.1 billion to help reduce flood risks; $1.5 billion to reducing the risk of wildfires; with the rest being allocated to other land and climate-related projects.

Yes 3189 No 3181

Proposition 5

Rejected in early results. California Proposition 5 would lower the threshold of votes needed before the state could take out bonds for projects related to affordable housing and public infrastructure. Currently, a two-thirds majority is needed for such a loan. The proposition would lower the threshold to 55%.

No 4118 Yes 2169

Proposition 6

Rejected in early results. California Proposition 6 would prohibit using forced labor as a punishment for a crime, making work assignments voluntary for incarcerated people.

No 3946 Yes 2222

Proposition 32

Rejected in early results. California Proposition 32 would increase the state minimum wage from $16 to $18. It would take effect in 2025 for employers with 25 or more employees, and in 2026 for smaller employers, who would only be required to pay $17/hour in January. It would also raise the state’s minimum wage to $17/hour for the rest of the year.

California ties its minimum wage to inflation, so the current $16/hour minimum wage will increase to $16.50/hour regardless.

No 4134 Yes 2215

Proposition 33

Rejected in early results. California Proposition 33 would repeal a 1995 rent control ban and allow local government to more freely limit rental rates for housing. The ban, enacted by the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, does not allow governments to regulate rent on single-family homes, apartments built after 1995, or units with a new tenant. (The Costa-Hawkins Act did not preclude the state’s Tenant Protection Act of 2019, which caps annual rent increases for existing tenants at 5% plus regional inflation.)

No 4597 Yes 1712

Proposition 34

Passed in early results. California Proposition 34 would require that healthcare providers spend 98% of the revenue they collect from federal discount prescription drug programs directly on patient care. The proposition applies only to providers that spend at least $100 million on expenses other than direct patient care, who participate in the federal discount drug program, who own and operate apartment buildings, and who have been issued at least 500 health and safety violations in the past 10 years.

Critics say it singles out one provider — The AIDS Healthcare Foundation — to prevent it from its advocacy work for rent control in Los Angeles. The foundation has called the measure unconstitutional. Supporters say that it directs revenue from the federal drug program to patients, as it was intended.

Yes 3342 No 2684

Proposition 35

Passed in early results. California Proposition 35 would make permanent a tax on managed care organizations (MCOs) that was enacted in 2009 to create revenue to pay doctors who see Medi-Cal patients. The tax has been renewed temporarily several times as Medi-Cal, the state’s subsidized insurance plan, has grown in cost and people served. More than 15 million Californians are enrolled, according to the California Health Care Foundation. Managed care organizations are a group of healthcare providers that provide insurance plans within their own network for a monthly fee.

Yes 3820 No 2588

Proposition 36

Passed in early results. California Proposition 36 would reinstate harsher penalties for petty crimes that were changed when, a decade ago, the state’s Proposition 47 made prosecution of petty theft and drug charges more lenient. Before it passed in 2014, theft of $450 or more was prosecuted as a felony; the proposition increased the limit to $950. The 2014 law also changed some drug crimes to misdemeanors, rather than felonies.

Prop. 36 would reclassify some drug and theft crimes as felonies once again. It also includes language that could require people with multiple drug charges into treatment.

Yes 4699 No 1610





