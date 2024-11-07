Thursday, November 7, 2024

More Coronadans Voted for Harris than Trump, and Other Election Data

5 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt

Coronado favored the Democratic ticket in this year’s presidential election, but leaned more Republican in other state and federal elections this, early voting data shows.

The city had long leaned Republican in presidential races, but in 2020, Coronado voters picked President Joe Biden over candidate Donald Trump, marking the first time the city supported a Democratic candidate for top office since 1992.

The 2024 election has followed this trend, with more Coronado voters choosing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris over President-Elect Donald Trump.

However, when it came to races for Congress and county- and state-level races, Coronado favored more Republican candidates.

When it came to candidate races, Coronado usually supported the losing candidate. The only projected winner that Coronado also supported was US Rep. Scott Peters, a Democrat, who is expected to win another term over challenger Republican Peter Bono.

However, when it came to ballot measures, Coronado voted the same way as the majority in every race.

Below is a summary of data compiled from the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. These are unofficial, preliminary results. An estimated 590,000 ballots remain to be counted. Early results in Coronado’s races for mayor, City Council, and Coronado Unified School District Governing Board are here.

Coronado’s Choices

US President 

Donald Trump won the election.

CandidateVotes
Kamala Harris3474
Donald Trump2969
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.58
Chase Oliver28
Jill Stein22
Claudia De la Cruz8
Peter Sonski0

 

U.S. Senator

Adam Schiff leads in early results.

CandidateVotes
Steve Garvey (R), Full Term3358
Adam Schiff (D), Full Term3171
Steve Garvey (R), Partial Term3306
Adam Schiff (D), Partial Term3106

 

U.S. House of Representatives Member, 50th District

Scott Peters leads in early results.

CandidateVotes
Scott Peters (D)3433
Peter Bono (R)3032

State Senator, 39th District

Akilah Weber leads in early results.

CandidateVotes
Bob Divine (R)3389
Akilah Weber (D)2983

State Assembly, 77th District

Tasha Boerner leads in early results.

CandidateVotes
James Browne (R)3337
Tasha Boerner (D)3000

San Diego County Board of Supervisors, District 3

Terra Lawson-Remer leads in early results.

CandidateVotes
Kevin Faulconer (R)3051
Terra Lawson-Remer (D)2879

San Diego County Measure G

Rejected in early results. If passed, this measure would increase sales tax by half a cent throughout San Diego County in effort to improve public transportation by creating a rail connection to the airport, a new rail line along Interstate 805, an express service from downtown across to the U.S.-Mexico border, and expanded operating hours. It would raise an estimated $350 million.

No3406
Yes2841

Proposition 2

Passed in early results. California Proposition 2 would allow the state to borrow $10 million to build and repair K-12 public schools and community colleges. School districts would have to pass their own local bond initiatives in order to receive a match of the state funding.

Yes3168
No3162

Proposition 3

Passed in early results. California Proposition 3 would declare same-sex marriage a fundamental right. It would change the state’s constitution, which currently defines marriage as between a man and a woman (language that voters passed in 2008). Same-sex couples have been able to marry in California under a 2015 Supreme Court ruling that extended the right to marry to same-sex couples throughout the country which supersedes the state’s constitution. This amendment would update the language of the state’s constitution.

Yes4278
No2061

 

Proposition 4

Passed in early results. California Proposition would allow the state to borrow $10 billion for climate and conservation projects: $3.8 million would be allocated to projects mitigating drought and flooding; $1.9 million toward increasing drinking water supply; $1.1 billion to help reduce flood risks; $1.5 billion to reducing the risk of wildfires; with the rest being allocated to other land and climate-related projects.

Yes3189
No3181

 

Proposition 5

Rejected in early results. California Proposition 5 would lower the threshold of votes needed before the state could take out bonds for projects related to affordable housing and public infrastructure. Currently, a two-thirds majority is needed for such a loan. The proposition would lower the threshold to 55%.

No4118
Yes2169

 

Proposition 6

Rejected in early results. California Proposition 6 would prohibit using forced labor as a punishment for a crime, making work assignments voluntary for incarcerated people.

No3946
Yes2222

 

Proposition 32

Rejected in early results. California Proposition 32 would increase the state minimum wage from $16 to $18. It would take effect in 2025 for employers with 25 or more employees, and in 2026 for smaller employers, who would only be required to pay $17/hour in January. It would also raise the state’s minimum wage to $17/hour for the rest of the year.

California ties its minimum wage to inflation, so the current $16/hour minimum wage will increase to $16.50/hour regardless.

No4134
Yes2215

 

Proposition 33

Rejected in early results. California Proposition 33 would repeal a 1995 rent control ban and allow local government to more freely limit rental rates for housing. The ban, enacted by the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, does not allow governments to regulate rent on single-family homes, apartments built after 1995, or units with a new tenant. (The Costa-Hawkins Act did not preclude the state’s Tenant Protection Act of 2019, which caps annual rent increases for existing tenants at 5% plus regional inflation.)

No4597
Yes1712

 

Proposition 34 

Passed in early results. California Proposition 34 would require that healthcare providers spend 98% of the revenue they collect from federal discount prescription drug programs directly on patient care. The proposition applies only to providers that spend at least $100 million on expenses other than direct patient care, who participate in the federal discount drug program, who own and operate apartment buildings, and who have been issued at least 500 health and safety violations in the past 10 years.

Critics say it singles out one provider — The AIDS Healthcare Foundation — to prevent it from its advocacy work for rent control in Los Angeles. The foundation has called the measure unconstitutional. Supporters say that it directs revenue from the federal drug program to patients, as it was intended.

Yes3342
No2684

 

Proposition 35 

Passed in early results. California Proposition 35 would make permanent a tax on managed care organizations (MCOs) that was enacted in 2009 to create revenue to pay doctors who see Medi-Cal patients. The tax has been renewed temporarily several times as Medi-Cal, the state’s subsidized insurance plan, has grown in cost and people served. More than 15 million Californians are enrolled, according to the California Health Care Foundation. Managed care organizations are a group of healthcare providers that provide insurance plans within their own network for a monthly fee.

Yes3820
No2588

 

Proposition 36 

Passed in early results. California Proposition 36 would reinstate harsher penalties for petty crimes that were changed when, a decade ago, the state’s Proposition 47 made prosecution of petty theft and drug charges more lenient. Before it passed in 2014, theft of $450 or more was prosecuted as a felony; the proposition increased the limit to $950. The 2014 law also changed some drug crimes to misdemeanors, rather than felonies.

Prop. 36 would reclassify some drug and theft crimes as felonies once again. It also includes language that could require people with multiple drug charges into treatment.

Yes4699
No1610

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

News

How County and State Races that Impact Coronado are Faring

News

Final Update: 2024 Coronado Election Results: Mayor, City Council, School Board

Sports

CHS Girls Volleyball Advances to CIF Semi-Final with Crushing Defeat of Patrick Henry

Military

Army Trailblazer Gives Free Yoga Class to Honor Veterans Day

News

IBWC Launches $600 Million Project to Curb Tijuana Sewage Crisis

News

500 Residents Ask the EPA to Declare Polluted Tijuana River Valley a Superfund Site

MORE FROM AUTHOR

News

500 Residents Ask the EPA to Declare Polluted Tijuana River Valley a Superfund Site

Community

10-Year-Old Kailani Miante Ranks as a Top Triathlete in Country

Business

Business Briefs: Jolie Wins Best Dish at Del Mar Wine and Food Festival

Crime

Police Pursuit of Man Brandishing Gun Ends with Arrest on Coronado Bridge

City of Coronado

City Moves Forward with E-Bike Safety Regulations

People

Matthew McConaughey and Son Train at Coronado Tennis Center

More Local News

How County and State Races that Impact Coronado are Faring

News

Final Update: 2024 Coronado Election Results: Mayor, City Council, School Board

News

CHS Girls Volleyball Advances to CIF Semi-Final with Crushing Defeat of Patrick Henry

Sports

Army Trailblazer Gives Free Yoga Class to Honor Veterans Day

Military

IBWC Launches $600 Million Project to Curb Tijuana Sewage Crisis

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

How County and State Races that Impact Coronado are Faring