Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Update: 2024 Coronado Election Results: Mayor, City Council, School Board

1 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt

This page will be updated as election results are tallied. These are unofficial results, and are not final.

All three mayoral candidates are currently serving on the Coronado City Council. Mike Donovan and Casey Tanaka’s terms both end this year, while John Duncan is two years into his four-year term. If elected, his seat on the council will be filled either by appointment or special election.

There are two seats on the Coronado City Council up for election, as well as two seats on the Coronado Unified School District Governing Board.

Our interviews with each candidate are here.

Latest update: 12:30 a.m., Nov. 6

A slight change in numbers has been released, with votes at 44.9% reported. In Coronado, the small update accounts for a handful of votes for each candidate, which did not change much in terms of the early leads released after polls closed on Nov. 5.

Mayoral candidate John Duncan leads the race by 339 votes. Mark Fleming and Laura Wilkinson Sinton are leading the race for Coronado City Council, with Renee Cavanaugh and Fitzhugh “Fitz” Lee leading the race for school board.

Mayor

John Duncan: 2,779 votes, 46.49%

Casey Tanaka: 2,440 votes, 40.82%

Mike Donovan: 758 votes, 12.68%

Coronado City Council member (two winners)

Mark Fleming: 2,357 votes, 22.63%

Laura Wilkinson Sinton: 2,078 votes, 19.95%

Amy Steward: 2,052 votes, 19.70%

Mark Warner: 1,731 votes, 16.62%

Christine Mott: 1,416 votes, 13.59%

Andrew Gade: 783 votes, 7.52%

Coronado Unified School District Governing Board Member (Two Winners)

Renee Cavanaugh: 2,978 votes, 32.19%

Fitzhugh “Fitz” Lee: 2,713 votes, 29.33%

Bill Sandke: 2,084 votes, 22.53%

Shawnee Barton Merriman: 1,476 votes, 15.96%

 

Past update: 8:30 p.m., Nov. 5

According to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters, 43.1% of ballots have been counted as of 8:40 p.m.

Mayor

John Duncan: 2,776 votes, 46.54%

Casey Tanaka: 2,432 votes, 40.77%

Mike Donovan: 757 votes, 12.69%

Coronado City Council Member (Two Winners)

Mark Fleming: 2,349 votes, 22.60%

Laura Wilkinson Sinton: 2,076 votes, 19.97%

Amy Steward: 2,048 votes, 19.70%

Mark Warner: 1,729 votes, 16.63%

Christine Mott: 1,413 votes, 13.59%

Andrew Gade: 780 votes, 7.50%

Coronado Unified School District Governing Board Member (Two Winners)

Renee Cavanaugh: 2,974 votes, 32.21%

Fitzhugh “Fitz” Lee: 2,706 votes, 29.31%

Bill Sandke: 2,079 votes, 22.52%

Shawnee Barton Merriman: 1,473 votes, 15.96%



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

CHS Girls Volleyball Advances to CIF Semi-Final with Crushing Defeat of Patrick Henry

Military

Army Trailblazer Gives Free Yoga Class to Honor Veterans Day

News

IBWC Launches $600 Million Project to Curb Tijuana Sewage Crisis

News

500 Residents Ask the EPA to Declare Polluted Tijuana River Valley a Superfund Site

Sports

CHS Girls Volleyball Wins League for First Time in Decade: Seeded First in CIF Playoffs

Community

10-Year-Old Kailani Miante Ranks as a Top Triathlete in Country

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Business Briefs: Jolie Wins Best Dish at Del Mar Wine and Food Festival

Crime

Police Pursuit of Man Brandishing Gun Ends with Arrest on Coronado Bridge

City of Coronado

City Moves Forward with E-Bike Safety Regulations

People

Matthew McConaughey and Son Train at Coronado Tennis Center

City of Coronado

City Shaves $3 Million from Cays Park Project

Military

USS Abraham Lincoln Will Remain in the Middle East

More Local News

CHS Girls Volleyball Advances to CIF Semi-Final with Crushing Defeat of Patrick Henry

Sports

Army Trailblazer Gives Free Yoga Class to Honor Veterans Day

Military

IBWC Launches $600 Million Project to Curb Tijuana Sewage Crisis

News

500 Residents Ask the EPA to Declare Polluted Tijuana River Valley a Superfund Site

News

CHS Girls Volleyball Wins League for First Time in Decade: Seeded First in CIF Playoffs

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Film Festival 2024 Salute to Veterans