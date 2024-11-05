Update: 2024 Coronado Election Results: Mayor, City Council, School Board

This page will be updated as election results are tallied. These are unofficial results, and are not final.

All three mayoral candidates are currently serving on the Coronado City Council. Mike Donovan and Casey Tanaka’s terms both end this year, while John Duncan is two years into his four-year term. If elected, his seat on the council will be filled either by appointment or special election.

There are two seats on the Coronado City Council up for election, as well as two seats on the Coronado Unified School District Governing Board.

Our interviews with each candidate are here.

Latest update: 12:30 a.m., Nov. 6

A slight change in numbers has been released, with votes at 44.9% reported. In Coronado, the small update accounts for a handful of votes for each candidate, which did not change much in terms of the early leads released after polls closed on Nov. 5.

Mayoral candidate John Duncan leads the race by 339 votes. Mark Fleming and Laura Wilkinson Sinton are leading the race for Coronado City Council, with Renee Cavanaugh and Fitzhugh “Fitz” Lee leading the race for school board.

Mayor

John Duncan: 2,779 votes, 46.49%

Casey Tanaka: 2,440 votes, 40.82%

Mike Donovan: 758 votes, 12.68%

Coronado City Council member (two winners)

Mark Fleming: 2,357 votes, 22.63%

Laura Wilkinson Sinton: 2,078 votes, 19.95%

Amy Steward: 2,052 votes, 19.70%

Mark Warner: 1,731 votes, 16.62%

Christine Mott: 1,416 votes, 13.59%

Andrew Gade: 783 votes, 7.52%

Coronado Unified School District Governing Board Member (Two Winners)

Renee Cavanaugh: 2,978 votes, 32.19%

Fitzhugh “Fitz” Lee: 2,713 votes, 29.33%

Bill Sandke: 2,084 votes, 22.53%

Shawnee Barton Merriman: 1,476 votes, 15.96%

