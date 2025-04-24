The Del Presents Veranda: A New Take on a Classic

How many people can say they have tasted Marilyn Monroe’s favorite dessert? Now you can be dazzled by “An Icon’s Chilled Souffle,” which is a decadent combination of chilled vanilla souffle, a meringue feather, and a strawberry rosewater elixir elegantly poured over the bowl tableside at Veranda, The Del’s latest culinary offering which opened on April 10, with oceanfront views and garden-inspired ambiance. Marilyn liked it so much she ordered it daily while filming “Some Like It Hot” in 1958 at The Del.

The name, Veranda, harkens back to 1888, and the original 20-foot-wide veranda that surrounded the entire building, providing a walk of 1800 feet around the hotel. Next to the Windsor lawn, this new family-friendly restaurant is located in the space that was formerly Sheerwater.

The checkered green gingham fabric and patterned tile set the tone for my friend Carolyn and me to enjoy alfresco dining on a recent visit. The menu offers a wide array of appetizers from the retro Pull-apart Parker House Rolls, with cultured sea salt butter to oysters pulled from the Pacific Ocean and then broiled and served with chorizo butter and a warm baguette.

The two of us are self-proclaimed French fry experts, but on this evening we were intrigued to try the Millefeuille Potatoes (how can you resist something that translates to 1000 layers?). Wewere not disappointed with the layered potato perfection. Dipping them in the smoky ketchup was the perfect accompaniment and we savored the generous portion.

Having worked in Michelin-star kitchens, and with more than 25 years of hospitality experience, Chef Brian Archibald noted that the menu they curated feels contemporary Californian, with continental and coastal classics like the grilled California artichokes, which we found irresistible. When asked his favorite dish, he said, “Right now, it would be locally fished California Halibut, served Veracruz style. This dish speaks to both the location where we are and the fusion of flavors and culture.”

He continued, “Don’t skip dessert! Our well-regarded Pastry Chef David is so talented, don’t miss out ordering his Warm California Date Cake, with sea salt caramel or our Sundae Service to share.” While we didn’t try the Sundae Service, we saw the impressive, tiered tray of ice cream toppings which included hot fudge, butterscotch, peanut butter sauce, whipped cream, strawberries, banana meringue, Oreo crumble, almond toffee, toasted coconut, rainbow sprinkles, Luxardo cherries, and tropical fruit. What a gastronomic bonanza!

Mago, our seasoned and friendly waiter — who started at The Del in the Crown Room 35 years ago — was engaging and kept the delicious food coming, as we were happily ensconced at our outdoor table and perfectly warmed by the heaters above us. Mago explained feature nights which include their scrumptious signature fried chicken with cheddar biscuits and pommes puree gravy, generously portioned for $45. On Thursday nights, find 36-hour Roasted Prime Rib with an herb and sea salt crust, mashed potatoes, horseradish au jus and a gruyere popover. Fish lovers will revel in the Seafood Boil for two with Maine Lobster, Sea Cortez Shrimp, Snow Crab, Clams, Andouille, Potatoes, and Old Bay Butter on Fridays.

Another highlight was the Corn Bisque, for which my friend Carolyn commented “from the presentation of pouring the soup over the hush puppies, to the uniquely seasoned taste, it was a magical take on the traditional mouthwatering corn chowder.” It’s worth eating your way through the menu, which also includes a variety of salads, Rosemary & Lemon Roasted Chicken, a Smash Burger, Veranda French Dip, Beth’s Mac & Cheese, as well as steaks, like the C.A.B. Tomahawk for Two, Black Opal Ribeye, and Blackened Pacific Swordfish from the grill with a choice of delectable sauces. The assortment of sides includes seasoned mashed Yukon gold potatoes, house seasoned French fries (which we will be back to try), creamed spinach, grilled asparagus, and Hen-of-the-woods mushrooms.

The wine list features California-grown labels as well as global classics, but Chef Archibald says Veranda’s goal is to highlight as much local produce and products as possible. Specialty cocktails are also available for both breakfast and dinner, with mocktail options as well.

Veranda offers an abundant breakfast buffet Monday through Friday from 7:30 to 11:30 am and Saturday and Sunday until 12:30 pm, with an array of hot offerings from Chilaquiles to Sun-dried Blueberry Bread Pudding, and Cheese Blintzes. Cold selections include Housemade Granola, Overnight Oats, Smoked Salmon Station and more. Made-to-order stations include mini waffles and pancakes, eggs your way, and Classic Eggs Benedict. Weekend brunch specials will also be offered.

At the helm, Chef Archibald says, “I am honored to join the team at the iconic Hotel del Coronado at such an exciting time in its storied history. With Nobu Del Coronado set to open in mid-May, our team is aiming to create dining experiences that are as unforgettable as our oceanfront setting. I’m looking forward to elevating the resort’s already exceptional dining scene and offering guests an experience that is both innovative and deeply connected to the local culture.”

We finished with “Marilyn’s Souffle” as the perfect complement to our meal and set a date to return and bring friends with us to enjoy this exceptional dining experience for breakfast and dinner. Carolyn and I highly recommend it!

Dinner at Veranda is served Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 9 pm and Friday and Saturdays until 10 pm. A children’s menu is available and there are options for dietary restrictions. Menus can be found online and reservations can be made by calling 619-435-6611 or on Open Table.





