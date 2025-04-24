Thursday, April 24, 2025
Dining

The Del Presents Veranda: A New Take on a Classic

5 min.
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
You must try “An Icon’s Chilled Souffle” at Veranda, The Del’s newest culinary offering.

How many people can say they have tasted Marilyn Monroe’s favorite dessert? Now you can be dazzled by “An Icon’s Chilled Souffle,” which is a decadent combination of chilled vanilla souffle, a meringue feather, and a strawberry rosewater elixir elegantly poured over the bowl tableside at Veranda, The Del’s latest culinary offering which opened on April 10, with oceanfront views and garden-inspired ambiance. Marilyn liked it so much she ordered it daily while filming “Some Like It Hot” in 1958 at The Del.

The name, Veranda, harkens back to 1888, and the original 20-foot-wide veranda that surrounded the entire building, providing a walk of 1800 feet around the hotel. Next to the Windsor lawn, this new family-friendly restaurant is located in the space that was formerly Sheerwater.

Photo courtesy Hotel del Coronado

The checkered green gingham fabric and patterned tile set the tone for my friend Carolyn and me to enjoy alfresco dining on a recent visit. The menu offers a wide array of appetizers from the retro Pull-apart Parker House Rolls, with cultured sea salt butter to oysters pulled from the Pacific Ocean and then broiled and served with chorizo butter and a warm baguette.

Millefeuille Potatoes are a must-try dish!

The two of us are self-proclaimed French fry experts, but on this evening we were intrigued to try the Millefeuille Potatoes (how can you resist something that translates to 1000 layers?). Wewere not disappointed with the layered potato perfection. Dipping them in the smoky ketchup was the perfect accompaniment and we savored the generous portion.

The grilled California artichokes were delectable.

Having worked in Michelin-star kitchens, and with more than 25 years of hospitality experience, Chef Brian Archibald noted that the menu they curated feels contemporary Californian, with continental and coastal classics like the grilled California artichokes, which we found irresistible. When asked his favorite dish, he said, “Right now, it would be locally fished California Halibut, served Veracruz style. This dish speaks to both the location where we are and the fusion of flavors and culture.”

He continued, “Don’t skip dessert! Our well-regarded Pastry Chef David is so talented, don’t miss out ordering his Warm California Date Cake, with sea salt caramel or our Sundae Service to share.” While we didn’t try the Sundae Service, we saw the impressive, tiered tray of ice cream toppings which included hot fudge, butterscotch, peanut butter sauce, whipped cream, strawberries, banana meringue, Oreo crumble, almond toffee, toasted coconut, rainbow sprinkles, Luxardo cherries, and tropical fruit. What a gastronomic bonanza!

Mago, our seasoned and friendly waiter — who started at The Del in the Crown Room 35 years ago — was engaging and kept the delicious food coming, as we were happily ensconced at our outdoor table and perfectly warmed by the heaters above us. Mago explained feature nights which include their scrumptious signature fried chicken with cheddar biscuits and pommes puree gravy, generously portioned for $45. On Thursday nights, find 36-hour Roasted Prime Rib with an herb and sea salt crust, mashed potatoes, horseradish au jus and a gruyere popover. Fish lovers will revel in the Seafood Boil for two with Maine Lobster, Sea Cortez Shrimp, Snow Crab, Clams, Andouille, Potatoes, and Old Bay Butter on Fridays.

The Corn Bisque is a magical take on the traditional corn chowder.

Another highlight was the Corn Bisque, for which my friend Carolyn commented “from the presentation of pouring the soup over the hush puppies, to the uniquely seasoned taste, it was a magical take on the traditional mouthwatering corn chowder.”  It’s worth eating  your way through the menu, which also includes a variety of salads, Rosemary & Lemon Roasted Chicken, a Smash Burger, Veranda French Dip, Beth’s Mac & Cheese, as well as steaks, like the C.A.B. Tomahawk for Two, Black Opal Ribeye, and Blackened Pacific Swordfish from the grill with a choice of delectable sauces. The assortment of sides includes seasoned mashed Yukon gold potatoes, house seasoned French fries (which we will be back to try), creamed spinach, grilled asparagus, and Hen-of-the-woods mushrooms.

The wine list features California-grown labels as well as global classics, but Chef Archibald says Veranda’s goal is to highlight as much local produce and products as possible. Specialty cocktails are also available for both breakfast and dinner, with mocktail options as well.

The Veranda breakfast buffet offers a large array of hot and cold selections for every palate.

Veranda offers an abundant breakfast buffet Monday through Friday from 7:30 to 11:30 am and Saturday and Sunday until 12:30 pm, with an array of hot offerings from Chilaquiles to Sun-dried Blueberry Bread Pudding, and Cheese Blintzes. Cold selections include Housemade Granola, Overnight Oats, Smoked Salmon Station and more.  Made-to-order stations include mini waffles and pancakes, eggs your way, and Classic Eggs Benedict.  Weekend brunch specials will also be offered.

At the helm, Chef Archibald says, “I am honored to join the team at the iconic Hotel del Coronado at such an exciting time in its storied history. With Nobu Del Coronado set to open in mid-May, our team is aiming to create dining experiences that are as unforgettable as our oceanfront setting. I’m looking forward to elevating the resort’s already exceptional dining scene and offering guests an experience that is both innovative and deeply connected to the local culture.”

The Strawberry Rose Elixir is poured tableside over Marilyn Monroe’s favorite dessert. (Photo courtesy of Hotel del Coronado)

We finished with “Marilyn’s Souffle” as the perfect complement to our meal and set a date to return and bring friends with us to enjoy this exceptional dining experience for breakfast and dinner. Carolyn and I highly recommend it!

Dinner at Veranda is served Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 9 pm and Friday and Saturdays until 10 pm. A children’s menu is available and there are options for dietary restrictions. Menus can be found online and reservations can be made by calling 619-435-6611 or on Open Table.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Bridgeworthy

Destination Sandwich

Dining

Easter Brunch in the Crown Room at The Del

Business

Habanero’s Will Bring New Mexican Food Options to Coronado

Dining

Easter Celebration at the Coronado Island Marriott

Business

New Beginnings: Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening for The Bower and Dive

Dining

Veranda Restaurant Set to Debut at Hotel del Coronado in April

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Walk and Eat Your Way to Coronado’s Inside Scoop with SoCal Food Tours

Community News

Hotel del Coronado: Countdown to Final Embellishments

History

Candy, Coronado, and a 50-Year-Old Cold Case

Business

Villa Nueva is So Much More Than a Bakery

Business

Discover Coronado’s Speakeasy-Style Coffee Shop at Heave Ho Coffee Co

Business

The Bower Coronado to Debut with Retro Neon Signs and Elevated Hospitality

More Local News

EPA Administrator Meets with Mexican Officials, Announces Proposal to End Tijuana River Sewage Crisis

Community News

Coronado Bodysurfer to Compete in International Bodysurfing Association World Tour Finals

People

Trump Administration Replaces the Commissioner Leading Sewage Crisis Repairs

News

Coronado’s Beaches Reopen

News

Coronado Increases Fees on New Construction

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

CoSA Visual Arts Showcases “Centered” – A Special Exhibit at C3...