Dr. James Edwin Speir, DVM (1970-2024)

Dr. James (Jim) Speir was a selfless and generous practitioner who strove to provide the best care for both his animal patients, and the owners who loved them. As kind and generous a man as Jim was, the following words cannot fully honor and convey the great life he led, and the huge loss now felt by his family and friends. Jim was a devoted son and wonderful friend to all who were fortunate enough to share some time with him. His adventurous spirit, honesty, curiosity, inquisitive nature, philosophical thoughts and reflections, intelligence, integrity, warmth, and gentle spirit will be truly missed by all who knew him and loved him. We are so very blessed that God selected us to share his life, as well as that place for him in our hearts until the end of ours.

Dr. James (Jim) Edwin Speir was born to Shirley and Rawley Speir in Morgantown, North Carolina at Grace Hospital. Jim spent his first year in Lenoir, North Carolina before Shirley and Rawley moved the family to Madison, Tennessee, a suburb north of Nashville. After living in the Madison area for several years, the family moved a few miles north to Hendersonville, Tennessee when Jim was in the third grade. Throughout his school years in Hendersonville, Jim’s welcoming smile, magnetic personality, and kind nature endeared him to his classmates and resulted in many wonderful friendships – numerous of them enduring to this day.

Shirley and Rawley provided Jim with a wonderful childhood. Back in those days, the kids left in the morning and came back home for dinner. This was true for Jim where he spent summers and weekends at the Bluegrass Country Club pool or tennis courts, boating or fishing on Old Hickory Lake, riding bikes or motorcycles, spending time outdoors and, of course, chasing the girls. Shirley and Rawley thought the family needed to grow a bit when Jim came upon a stray collie mix he named “Friday,” after the day Jim found him. Friday was a great companion and would on occasion run after the school bus and then wait for Jim until after school. When Jim got his driver’s license, he proudly drove the Toyota 4×4 pick-up that his Uncle Denny gave him, and he may have even, on occasion, taken that truck off road for a little fun. From an early age, Rawley – a collegiate football player, tennis player and backyard wrestler – taught Jim to be a tough competitor and go-getter, while Shirley made sure Jim understood sportsmanship, fairness, humility and how to be a true gentleman. Those glowing attributes have always been visible throughout Jim’s life, and in full display in his dealings professionally and personally.

Jim graduated from Hendersonville High School in 1988 as an accomplished student. During his school years Jim played USTA Juniors Tennis, earning a top 15 State Doubles Ranking along the way. With his academic and athletic achievements, due in great part to his parents’ guidance and oversight, there were many options for Jim to continue his collegiate education. It was at the University of Tennessee’s Knoxville Campus that Jim landed for his freshman year. This was not a bad thing for Shirley and Rawley as they moved to Tellico Village, 45 minutes away from the UT campus that same year. And that was an even better thing for Jim as he was able to continue his boating, fishing, hiking and outdoor activities right down the road. Shirley and Rawley’s Tellico Village home would become a special place for Jim over the years whenever he returned to visit the place where so many great memories were made with family and friends at the house, on the lake, and hiking in and around Citico Creek, which Shirley and Rawley loved to explore as well as the nearby mountains and foothills.

After his freshman year, Jim transferred to Wake Forest University in Winston Salem, North Carolina. While at Wake, Jim met a whole new group of friends who embraced him and welcomed him as a new student. Jim’s magnetic personality shone brightly at Wake Forest, where he was initiated as a brother in the Gamma Phi chapter of the Phi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Jim was a beloved member, and those friendships have also endured to this day. During that time, Jim also came upon another beloved four-legged companion, “Sam,” who was his jet black flat-coated retriever mix who went everywhere with him. During the summer of 1992, Jim departed for high adventure, fame and fortune in North Kenai, Alaska, to work at a fish-processing plant for the summer. After a summer of hitchhiking and exploring Denali and, of course, slinging slimy fish around, Jim got back to Sam in North Carolina to finish out his last year at Wake.

After graduating from Wake Forest in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Jim realized his true professional calling and enrolled back at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine in Knoxville. Again, Jim reached and connected a number of people through his zest for life and his kind and loving disposition. In school, Jim’s studies focused on small and large animal care, where he graduated in 1998 and earned the title, Dr. Jim. Jim’s “Kiddos” during those days were Sam and two newcomers, a yellow rat snake (one of his favorite reptiles), and his Cool Cat Eddie, a white and grey domestic short hair. After Sam’s passing in 2003, Jim’s huge and compassionate heart led him to rescue an elderly boxer named “Joey.”

Before Jim’s 1998 vet graduation, Jim was accepted to a highly competitive internship program at a large California vet specialty center. However, because they were recently purchased by a corporate program, at the last minute they cancelled all the internships. When Jim’s vet school professors heard this, they banded together and called all around the country to find internship availability for Jim, and NJ’s 24/7 Garden State Veterinary Specialists then accepted Jim. It was a great experience and reunited Jim with his vet School roommate Joe. After a grueling year, Jim took the opportunity to hike the Appalachian Trail, to do some free thinking and reflection, as only a long solo hike of the Appalachian Trail will allow. He started from Maine in 2000, and traveled by foot for a few months until he reached New Jersey and decided that he was ready to come off the trail and hang his boots up for a while.

Jim, Sam, Eddie, and Cereal (another cat!) wound up in Dallas, Texas the following year (from about July 2001 to June 2002) for a surgical internship at the Dallas Veterinary Surgical Center (DVSC). Just like his other academic and professional accomplishments, the internship was known as super competitive and acceptance in it was an achievement in itself. For such an intense professional thing to do, Jim made it not serious and fun. The year in Dallas was a good one… Sam went everywhere with Jim while Eddie and Cereal came and went as they pleased through an open window in the apartment! Through his compassion, kindness, humor, loyalty and work hard/play hard ethos, Jim excelled and was a favorite intern at the DVSC; he became lifelong buddies with his fellow interns, becoming the best friend of all of them.

Shortly thereafter, Jim decided that his future lay in California, and he landed in San Luis Obispo. Over the years, Jim worked in Central and Southern California, mostly with practices supporting low-cost care. In 2005 Jim began working as a Hospital Director in Coronado at Crown Veterinary Hospital, eventually purchasing the practice. Around that time, Jim wanted to share his life with another four-legged companion, Lucy. Lucy was a black-and-white pointer-cross with a wild free spirit, who tried to conform to San Diego life, but could never really be completely tamed, much like Jim.

While in California, Jim continued to enjoy the outdoors, whether he was on his bicycle, or in a pair of running shoes or hiking boots. He hiked large sections of the Pacific Crest Trail with Lucy, as well as pushing himself to compete in some triathlons along the way, for good measure. Jim also came across “Grey Cat,” who loved to go in and out of the house at will. Unlike most other pet owners and vets, Jim always encouraged and supported this freedom. But on the occasion that Grey Cat wouldn’t be at the door to come back into the house, Jim would, in a sing-song voice, call out to him with “Grey Kitten, with white mittens” to sweeten the invitation. Jim’s philosophy on letting pets run free was that there was always higher risk for issues, but he would rather them “live free” than be “bored and confined.”

Jim’s passion for helping those of meager means with their animals drew him to places that few of his friends had ever even heard of, let alone could find on a map. He spent close to a year providing care in low-income and underserved areas as the only vet, functioning pretty much as a nonprofit, for the entire island of Palau while working for the state of Koror. In case you haven’t heard of Palau, it is a tiny island several hundred miles off the eastern coast of the Philippines. And, of course, in “Jazbo” fashion, he took some time to trek around in the lowlands near Mount Everest, making new friends and acquaintances with his welcoming smile and kindhearted aura – and sharing, I’m sure, some free veterinary advice and examinations along the way. At the conclusion of his Pacific tour, Jim decided to spend some time at another low-income veterinary care facility in Santa Barbara. In a shift back toward home, Jim spent some time in McAllen, Texas, until his path took him all the way back to East Tennessee. Once there, he spent quality-time with Shirley at her home in Tellico Village, near the mountains where Jim had spent so much of his youth. The time at home gave Jim an opportunity to do a bit more reading, which he really enjoyed. Whether looking into interesting topics on the internet or sitting down with a good book he came across, Jim loved to read. One book that he highly recommended over the years is titled, “The Celestine Prophecy.” This book touched Jim deeply – something to keep in mind when looking for your next read.

After his sabbatical with his mother, Jim set his eye on supporting a vet practice in the Dominican Republic. Jim could never help it when an adventurous opportunity presented itself – where he could do what he loved to do to help animals, see new places, meet new and diverse people and learn about their culture. Jim, who never met a stranger, made an instant impact on the local community. His sincere curiosity about the people and places where he found himself led him to strike up random conversations with soooo many of the local residents – he just chatted everyone up. And, when it came to new cuisine, he tasted every type of food recommended or offered to him. If conversation turned to recommendations on places to see or things to do, Jim would often change his plan on the spot – particularly if it involved exploring an unbeaten path. In the Dominican, this was even more prominent due to his ability to speak Spanish, a language he first picked up from his father, Rawley, who spoke fluently. Jim enjoyed working on his communication skills, which with his nature, provided plenty of opportunities.

Jim found a cheap B&B-type apartment for himself and his most recently rescued companions, “Charlie” and “Ozzy.” Charlie was a 14-year-old orange, dilute, buff, big, lean, gentle, but “tough” (as Jim would say) cat. And “Ozzy” was the 12-year-old grey doppelganger for his original “Grey” cat, the only exception being that Ozzy had a large cauliflower ear tip. Ozzie is a cool grey cat with a rough look, who loves to be out all day and come out of the woods when Jim would call to him. Jim would go out and call his name with a 2-syllabled name drawl; “Oz..Zeee… Oz…Zeee…Oz..Ozeee”, which he would tenderly repeat until Ozzy came home. And he always did. This place where Jim landed was perfect as it allowed Charlie and Ozzy the freedom to go in and out, which they loved.

It was while Jim was serving his low-income clients in the Dominican Republic that he was so prematurely taken from us, while returning home from a sightseeing afternoon along the coast. Jim traveled far and wide to deliver food, antibiotics, and his services on his motorcycle to so many of the underserved. He loved riding his bike with the wind at his back or in his face. It was on his bike on a beautiful day February 7, 2024 that he had his accident. He was by himself apparently, and there was no one else involved. He had just talked to his mom on the phone an hour earlier, and he told her what a great day and a great week he had enjoyed. Unfortunately, due to a patch of gravel or possibly an obstacle in the road, he had an accident on his motorcycle. Whether it was a cow, as some locals asserted, or an oncoming vehicle will never be known, but he did not suffer. Jim passed quickly and peacefully, which is all we can really hope for.

His early passing has left a huge void in all of our lives, which he can only now fill with his spirit, our cherished memories, and the knowledge that he is with his departed family and beloved four-legged companions… until we may see him again.

Rest easy, Jim. Your legacy, and the lives you have touched are living on.

Jim was preceded in death by his beloved father, Rawley; grandparents Martha Galloway Speir and Edwin Gibson Speir; Esther Elizabeth Pearson Major and Paul Thomas Major; and Uncle Denny Kaye Major.

He is survived by his loving mother, Shirley Speir, cats Charlie and Ozzy, and many close friends.

A service to honor Jim was held for family. Those who wish to support Jim’s lifelong pursuit can make donations in Jim’s name to Cocomutts Inc., an organization that provides veterinary services to the animals of the Dominican Republic.

Donations can be made in care of Shari Shakun of the US nonprofit organization Cocomutts Inc. ([email protected]):

Venmo is @shari-shakun.

Zelle is 508-361-0134.

Checks can be made towards Shari Shakun c/o Cocomutts Inc (Cocomutts Inc, 8 Neck Hill Rd, Mendon, MA, 01756

Cocomutts Inc. tax ID is 99-1883608

Please reference, “In honor of Dr. Jim Speir”

Submitted by a friends of Jim Speir





