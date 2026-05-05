Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Obituaries

Dave Smith (1956-2026)

4 min.
Joe Ditler
Joe Ditler

David Wayne Smith
1956-2026
CHS Class of ’75

Dave Smith grew up in Coronado at a time when he and his pals thought of nothing else but surfing. Every morning they would ride their cruiser bikes down to the beach, hoping to see some sign of a big swell, and then race home to grab their surfboards.

He was small physically, but had a great and disarming smile, movie star good looks, and a personality one could never forget.

Dave with his surfboard at Pacific Beach.

In those days, surfers were grouped into two “gangs” – the Cats, who were older, and the Rats, consisting of the younger surfers. Dave was one of the Rats, and proud of it. Being younger, they, to a man, seemed to have something to prove, and often were the hardest charging surfers in the water.

Many a time Dave would sit on the beach watching the older surfers do their thing in the large summer swells. Once they saw how bold he was in big surf, he had earned his place in the line-up. Meanwhile, inside him, was a burning desire to conquer the biggest and best waves he could find. That meant Hawaii, where he fearlessly paddled out on the biggest days. He would wait his turn, then just paddle down the face of the biggest wave.

Dave with his sister Clara.

Being such a small fellow, one might expect him to flinch, or have second thoughts as those monsters rolled in from the open ocean. But not Dave. International surf magazines began to feature photos of him deep in the wave, and he quickly earned the respect of Island locals on the North Shore. Eventually he was given the nickname of “Big Wave Dave.” Friends and family believe that was the happiest time of his life.

“Big Wave Dave,” dropping in on a triple overhead wave at Pipeline.
This capture appeared in an international surfing magazine and shows Dave deep in a Pipeline barrel.

“Yeah, I remember Dave,” said contemporary and childhood friend Randy Leach. “He had a kind face and was always accommodating of others. He was just an all-around good person.

“We surfed together for a long time,” remembered Leach. “We would drive my old truck up to Sunset Cliffs, or Black’s Beach on a regular basis. We surfed all over Baja, and surfed Baja Malibu almost daily. He loved big waves.”

Dave, Class of ’75, Coronado High School.

Born February 13, 1956, David Wayne Smith was one of five children. He attended Coronado High School, graduating in 1975. He was good with his hands, whether it be in carpentry or working with cement. Randy and Dave worked for a local cement and brick man, the legendary Bud Bernhard, which gave them both a solid work ethic and strong bodies to go with it. Throughout his life he worked at many jobs, and made many friends. He had no children of his own, but cherished time with his nieces and nephews his entire life. To Dave, family was everything.

Dave died April 26, 2026 from a long battle with cancer.

When the August swells arrived, it was every man for himself. Here Dave is seen grabbing a shortboard and heading for his hometown break, known as “Outlet.”

Growing up in Coronado in that era, it was hard to avoid the temptations of alcohol and drugs. Dave was no exception. However, he had been sober for 20 years when the cancer finally took him. He was a religious man, attending church regularly in nearby Pacific Beach, and had accepted the Lord into his life.

Dave is survived by his two brothers, Evan and Ronnie, and two sisters, Lollie and Clara. He remained close to all of them, and was gratefully content when he left this earth.

One of his happiest moments, being baptized at the beach; the beginning of a long relationship with the Lord.

“My Uncle Davie was a sweetheart,” said niece Ruthie Danks. “He was the biggest badass, with the kindest heart,” she said. “Can you imagine him paddling out at Pipeline, alone? And then riding those massive waves? He was amazing, and I loved him dearly.

“I remember he would tell me how much God loved me, and how proud he was of me. That meant a lot to me as a young woman, and even more so now. I’m sure he’s found that perfect wave, and his endless summer. I know we’ll see him again. Until then, I will miss him terribly.”

Dave loved horses. He is seen here with sister Clara’s horse “Yankee,” at their home in Arizona.

Another niece, Hannah Knoll, remembered her Uncle Dave as a best friend. “He was always there for us. He was adventurous, funny, and loved his family very much,” she said. “He was a very important member of our family. When he would call me on the phone, he would always end the conversation with a prayer. I’ll miss that …”

On his cruiser bike before checking the surf.

Private services will be scheduled in the near future. The family asks that, instead of flowers and cards, that his friends donate, “In Memory of Dave Smith,” to Pacific Beach Christian Church, 1074 Loring St, San Diego 92109. “Dave would have liked that,” said his sister Clara.

Dave and sister Clara.

 



1 COMMENT

  1. RIP fellow Islander.
    You have joined some of our finest tribal members, always to be remembered by those of us still doing HIS work at this Earthly stage of our spiritual evolution.
    Blessings.
    Stuart

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Joe Ditler
Joe Ditler
Joe Ditler is a professional writer, publicist and Coronado historian. Formerly a writer with the Los Angeles Times, he has been published in magazines and newspapers throughout North America and Europe. He also owns Part-Time PR (a subsidiary of Schooner or Later Promotions), specializing in helping Coronado businesses reach larger audiences with well-placed public relations throughout the greater San Diego County. He writes obituaries and living-obituaries under the cover "Coronado Storyteller,” capturing precious stories of our friends, neighbors, veterans and community stalwarts. To find out more, write or call [email protected], or (619) 742-1034.

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