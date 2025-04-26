Public Invited to Avenue of Heroes Ceremony on Saturday, May 17

The City of Coronado and the Avenue of Heroes Committee invite the community to attend a special ceremony to honor the 20th group of Hometown Heroes on Saturday, May 17, at 10:30 am at the Coronado High School Performing Arts Center, 650 D Avenue. Light refreshments will be provided. Complimentary golf cart shuttles will be available for attendees.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Avenue of Heroes program, which has recognized nearly 300 veterans and active-duty service members since its launch in 2014. The milestone ceremony will celebrate 16 new honorees – past or present residents of Coronado – who have honorably served their country.

Banners honoring the newest inductees will be displayed along Coronado’s “Avenue of Heroes,” the designated stretch of Third and Fourth streets from Orange Avenue to Naval Air Station North Island, from May through November.

The Avenue of Heroes is a military service recognition program sponsored by the City of Coronado and the Avenue of Heroes Committee. The program was established in 2014 through a partnership between the City, VFW Post 2422, the Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association, and the Coronado Historical Association.





