Monday, April 14, 2025

Coronado’s Beaches Are Closed Again

2 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
The status of Coronado’s beaches as of April 13. Map: www.sdbeachinfo.com

The weekend brought a series of beach closures to Coronado as Mexico works to repair a critical segment of its wastewater treatment infrastructure.

The city’s southern beaches – the Silver Strand Shoreline and Coronado Beach at Avenida Lunar – closed April 12, with the northernmost stretch of Coronado Beach closing on April 13. The closures were prompted by elevated bacteria in the water.

Mexico began diverting 3-5 million gallons per day (MGD) of untreated wastewater into the Tijuana River on April 8, according to the US Section of the International Water and Boundary Commission.

The temporary diversion comes as Mexico repairs its International Collector. Specifically, a junction box must be dried so it can be rebuilt with reinforced concrete.

To remove as much wastewater as possible from the river, Mexico activated one pump of its PBCILA lift station on Friday, according to Maria-Elena Giner, commissioner for the IBWC.

The station is usually turned off during the dry season, and the US loaned Mexico a front-end loader to clear sediment around the station’s intake valves, expediting the station’s activation.

However, Giner said, turning one pump on is not likely to address all of the 3-5 MGD of sewage being diverted into the river. That diversion is expected to end April 17, when Phase 1 of Mexico’s International Collector project is complete.

The International Collector is a pipeline that carries raw sewage from Tijuana to treatment plants, and it is aging and prone to leaks. Mexico is relining the existing pipeline and will connect a bypass line in the interim. (Read more about that project here.)

The project is one of many underway in both Mexico and San Diego to address the ongoing Tijuana sewage crisis, in which millions of gallons of untreated wastewater is dumped into the Pacific Ocean each day. An overview of other projects and their timelines is here.

During Phase 2 of Mexico’s International Collector project, the IBWC anticipates that the pipeline will not send wastewater to the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant (SBIWTP) in San Diego for six days.

During that interruption, PBCILA will be turned off again, and another pump will send the wastewater to the Mexican coast, Giner said.

A start date has not yet been decided for Phase 2, though Giner said the IBWC and Veolia North America, which operates the SBIWTP, are planning for the disruption of wastewater flow.

Meanwhile, Coronado’s ocean-facing beaches are closed. Updated beach statuses are available on the San Diego County Beach and Bay Program website.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Mexico’s Sewage Construction Pushes More Wastewater into Tijuana River

Community News

2025 Home Front Judging Results, Self-Guided Walking Tour of Winning Gardens

Community News

Coronado Promenade Concerts Releases 2025 “Concert in the Park” Schedule

Community News

Contract Awarded to Build Anti-Suicide Net on Coronado Bridge

Community News

Uniting for a Cause: Coronado Auxiliary’s Commitment to Rady Children’s Hospital

Sports

Coronado Girls 4×100 Relay Team Sets School Record at UC Track Invite

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Plaque Honoring Coronado Advocates of Vietnam POWs Moves Forward

News

Coronado Bridge Recommended for Safety Evaluation

News

News Briefs: ‘Daylighting’ Parking Enforcement, Tricare Patient Portal Swap

City of Coronado

Free Summer Shuttle Will Ride Again as City Seeks to Reinstate Island Express

Community News

$18.5 Million Coronado Yacht Club Redevelopment Project Moves Forward

City of Coronado

Coronado Declares Emergency in Sewage Crisis

More Local News

Mexico’s Sewage Construction Pushes More Wastewater into Tijuana River

News

2025 Home Front Judging Results, Self-Guided Walking Tour of Winning Gardens

Community News

Coronado Promenade Concerts Releases 2025 “Concert in the Park” Schedule

Community News

Contract Awarded to Build Anti-Suicide Net on Coronado Bridge

Community News

Uniting for a Cause: Coronado Auxiliary’s Commitment to Rady Children’s Hospital

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Unified School District Votes to Remain in Sewage Litigation