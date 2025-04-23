EPA Administrator Meets with Mexican Officials, Announces Proposal to End Tijuana River Sewage Crisis

Environmental Protection Agency’s Lee Zeldin says he plans to finalize a list of projects to put an end to the long-standing environmental issues being caused by untreated wastewater flowing from Mexico, contaminating the Tijuana River Valley and beyond.

Zeldin made the statement Tuesday morning in San Diego, following a 90-minute meeting with Mexican officials Monday night when he met with his Mexican counterpart, Secretary Alicia Barcena. The statement also comes just days after the Tijuana River was named the second most endangered in the nation.

“It is clear that [Mexico] wants to have a strong, collaborative relationship,” Zeldin said, adding that Mexican officials set forth a presentation showcasing their understanding of all their work and providing updates on what they believe they need to do to help resolve the issue.

Zeldin said he is confident the bipartisan list will end the crisis if all items get done as soon as possible. Specific projects include diverting 10 million gallons of sewage per day from the Tijuana River by 2027 and constructing a longer outflow into the ocean. Zeldin also mentioned the possibility of sending EPA employees to Mexico’s wastewater treatment plant to confirm operations.

But, Zeldin mentioned, Mexico also needs to factor in its population growth in the overall solution.

“Population growth absolutely needs to be part of that conversation and solution to ensure that if we get to the end of that list, that five years from now or 10 years from now we’re not back sitting at a table again because – oh we forgot to anticipate that factor and didn’t plan ahead for the future,” Zeldin said.

Mexico says they’ve completed three infrastructure projects, including repairs at the San Antonio de los Buenos wastewater treatment facility, Zeldin said. But there are still a number of projects that are not yet completed.

“They still need to obligate $88 million remaining from an agreement that was reached in July of 2022, and it’s important for them to obligate that at this time,” Zeldin said. “They cannot view this as a U.S. problem just because their contamination reached U.S. soil. We need them to commit to all the projects that will stop the flow . . . and to that final cleanup.”

Zeldin was joined by local leaders during the press conference, including California Democratic Rep. Mike Levin who shared a story about how the pollution crisis has impacted his family.

“My wife’s nephew trained in Coronado as a Navy SEAL and, in his twenties, wound up getting cancer. Now we don’t know definitively whether that cancer was caused by his service. We know that he’s gotten a lot better but like so many Marines and others – our Border Patrol and members of the community– they’re impacted by toxic sewage in the water,” Levin said.

Zeldin was scheduled to meet with Navy SEALs following the press conference. He concluded his discussion by saying the list might be about 95 percent finalized.

“I look forward to in the hours to follow – not years – in the hours to follow, we’re going to finalize a complete list,” he said. “I want everyone’s feedback.”

He also added that California has not requested to declare a state of emergency in the matter.





