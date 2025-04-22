Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Coronado Playhouse and PigPen Theatre Co.’s “The Mountain Song” Soars On Stage

The Unique Theatrical Experience for Everyone

Coronado Playhouse invites you to experience “The Mountain Song,” a magical folk musical by PigPen Theatre Co., that soars with imagination, humor, and heart. Narrated by a talking mountain and infused with live music, shadow puppetry, and unforgettable characters, this original tale promises to captivate audiences of all ages.

At the heart of “The Mountain Song” is the story of a devoted father—a humble carpenter—who embarks on an epic quest to reunite with his mute daughter, Abigail. Having sent her away to learn sign language in the city, he toils for years to construct a wooden voice box so she might one day speak. But when a letter arrives announcing her wedding—without a location—he sets off with only a name, a direction, and relentless love to guide him.

What unfolds is a hero’s journey like no other. From flying on a homemade raft-plane beside a wisecracking goose, to riding rivers on the back of a fish, to befriending a gentle giant named Emmit Jones and escaping a crow-hunting desert coyote, “The Mountain Song” weaves tall tales and tender truths into a tapestry of folklore and humanity.

With its signature blend of storytelling and song, PigPen Theatre Co. crafts a world where myths feel personal and every laugh or lyric carries emotional weight. The show culminates in a powerful reunion—and a legacy passed on through music, memory, and love.

“Things end, that’s true, and you don’t always make it to the wedding. But if you’ve lived right, you’ve left others who’ll tell the ending just as sweet and sad and true as you coulda wished.” – The Mountain

“The Mountain Song: is a celebration of voice—how we find it, how we share it, and how it echoes on after we’re gone.

April 25-May 18, 2025
Thursday-Saturday @ 7pm
Saturday-Sunday @ 2pm

All performances held at Coronado Playhouse, 1835 Strand Way, Coronado.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

