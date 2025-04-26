Ukulele 101 – Make Music This Summer

Ready to learn something new and fun? Join us at the John D. Spreckels Center for Ukulele 101, a beginner-friendly class that makes learning music easy and enjoyable—no experience needed!
Class Schedule: June 2 – July 7 (Mondays)
- Ukulele 101: 5–6 pm
- Ukulele Practice Session (Free): 6–7 pm
Led by Jose from Villa Musica, these lively classes will teach you the basics of strumming and playing familiar tunes in a supportive, fun atmosphere. Each student receives a ukulele to use in class and take home for practice.
Fees for Ukulele 101
- $175 – Adult Residents
- $140 – Senior Residents
- $140 – Senior Nonresidents
- $210 – Adult Nonresidents
How to Register
- Visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec
- Call 619-522-7343
- Stop by the Spreckels Center front desk at 1019 Seventh Street
Strum, smile, and sing along—sign up today!