Ukulele 101 – Make Music This Summer

Ready to learn something new and fun? Join us at the John D. Spreckels Center for Ukulele 101, a beginner-friendly class that makes learning music easy and enjoyable—no experience needed!

Class Schedule: June 2 – July 7 (Mondays)

Ukulele 101: 5–6 pm

Ukulele Practice Session (Free): 6–7 pm

Led by Jose from Villa Musica, these lively classes will teach you the basics of strumming and playing familiar tunes in a supportive, fun atmosphere. Each student receives a ukulele to use in class and take home for practice.

Fees for Ukulele 101

$175 – Adult Residents

$140 – Senior Residents

$140 – Senior Nonresidents

$210 – Adult Nonresidents

How to Register

Visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec

Call 619-522-7343

Stop by the Spreckels Center front desk at 1019 Seventh Street

Strum, smile, and sing along—sign up today!





