Ukulele 101 – Make Music This Summer

City of Coronado

Ready to learn something new and fun? Join us at the John D. Spreckels Center for Ukulele 101, a beginner-friendly class that makes learning music easy and enjoyable—no experience needed!

Class Schedule: June 2 – July 7 (Mondays)

  • Ukulele 101: 5–6 pm
  • Ukulele Practice Session (Free): 6–7 pm

Led by Jose from Villa Musica, these lively classes will teach you the basics of strumming and playing familiar tunes in a supportive, fun atmosphere. Each student receives a ukulele to use in class and take home for practice.

Fees for Ukulele 101

  • $175 – Adult Residents
  • $140 – Senior Residents
  • $140 – Senior Nonresidents
  • $210 – Adult Nonresidents

How to Register

Strum, smile, and sing along—sign up today!



