Tuesday, May 5, 2026
Community News

New fitness class demonstrations at the John D. Spreckels Center

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Get moving with two free fitness class demonstrations this May at the John D. Spreckels Center. The classes launch in June, and the community is invited to experience them in advance at no cost.

Pilates Pump demonstration
Tuesday, May 26 | 4:30–5:30 p.m.
This energizing class uses Pilates rings and bodyweight exercises to help strengthen and sculpt the body, build bone density, increase flexibility, and reduce joint pain. Designed for adults of all ages, it supports overall strength, balance, and muscle tone.

Sit Down and Tone Up S.E.A.T. demonstration
Thursday, May 28 | 2:00–2:45 p.m.
Ideal for those returning to exercise and welcoming to all ability levels, this 45-minute, music-driven seated class focuses on full-body movement in a comfortable and supportive format. S.E.A.T. incorporates stretching, cardio, hand–eye coordination, core strengthening, light weight training, and brain exercises to improve cardiovascular fitness, strength, and mental focus.

Please be sure to register to ensure you get a spot by visiting www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by 1019 Seventh Street.



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City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

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