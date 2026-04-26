Monday, April 27, 2026
Community News

Grow your artistic skills with a new portrait workshop at the John D. Spreckels Center

Less than 1 min.

This two-session workshop will offer a chance for community members to grow their artistic abilities while connecting with others who share a passion for creative expression.

City of Coronado
City of Coronado

The John D. Spreckels Center is introducing a new, two-session, intermediate art class led by Nolan Lee, offering participants the opportunity to elevate their portrait skills.

The Drawing & Painting a Portrait class will guide students through the process of creating a realistic head-and-shoulders portrait from a photograph. The workshop offers both technical instruction and a supportive, creative environment for growth.

The class will be held on both May 14 and May 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. Participants will begin by learning the fundamentals of facial structure and proportions before transitioning into painting with acrylics. Instruction will cover key elements such as color mixing, capturing skin tones, and using value to bring portraits to life.

Designed for those with some prior experience, the workshop provides an opportunity to refine techniques while learning from a skilled and engaging artist. Participants are asked to bring their own supplies.

Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged. To sign up, visit coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center front desk at 1019 Seventh Street. For ages 15 and up.

 



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City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

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