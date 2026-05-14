Friday, May 15, 2026
Community News

Fashion Design Camps stitch creativity into summer learning

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Fashion Design Camps are back this summer at the Coronado Community Center, offering kids a hands-on introduction to the world of fashion under the guidance of ClicBitz. Participants will learn essential design skills, including sketching, cutting, and hand- and machine-sewing, while creating their own bags and accessories.

Camps are designed for ages 8–13 (with select programs for ages 6–16), and no prior experience is necessary. Sessions run Monday–Friday, June 15–19, July 20–24, and August 3–7, from 1 to 4 pm, with additional themed options such as Barbie Clothes Camp, Pajama Party Camp, and Fashion Fun Factory. Sewing encourages creativity, builds confidence, and teaches a valuable life skill. Register at coronado.ca.us/register or call 619-522-7342 to secure a spot.

Direct Link: https://bit.ly/FashionDesignCamps

 



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City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

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