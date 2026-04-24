Friday, April 24, 2026
People

Faces of Recreation Services: Diana Gass

1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

The City of Coronado Recreation & Golf Services department employs between 140 and 180 part-time staff. Every other month, the department recognizes a staff member who is a valuable and respected member of the team.

This month we’re proud to celebrate Diana Gass, Recreation Specialist at the Coronado Community Center. Diana has been a dedicated member of the Recreation and Golf Services Department since 2023.

If you’ve visited the Community Center for a venue tour, chances are you’ve met Diana. Beyond her event-booking expertise, she brings a wide range of talents to the team that include working the front desk, supporting community programs, assisting with special events, and ensuring every guest feels welcome and cared for. She also jumps into the fun side of Recreation as she proudly served as an elf in the annual Coronado Christmas Parade.

One of her favorite parts about working at the Community Center is that no two days look the same. Rather than a typical desk job, her role allows her to take part in many different aspects of the facility, making each shift unique and engaging.

Outside of work, Diana recently graduated from the University of California San Diego with a degree in human biology. She hopes to pursue a career in nursing or laboratory work, continuing her interest in helping others and contributing to the health and wellbeing of her community. We’re lucky to have her as part of our Coronado Recreation family.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Coronado student earns top robotics leadership honor

People

Coronado local levels the playing field in media coverage for women’s sports

People

Set Serve Sip: Coach Dave’s journey from Mariner to Islander

People

The Second Wind: Lauren Wilson’s Olympic course from Coronado to Mallorca

Business

There’s a new therapist in town: Meet Sarah Kelly with True North Clinical Counseling

People

Coronado Rotary celebrates a century of service

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

A National Poetry Celebration

Entertainment

Armchair Travel: “Birds & Wildlife, My Trip through Rajasthan, India”

Community News

Tickets on sale for Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Sports

Youth Basketball League championship games

Uncategorized

Conversational French & Spanish return March 3

Community News

Power up your weekend with a Saturday Strength Clinic Class

More Local News

Board votes to ban cell phones at CMS starting in August

Education

Islander Track & Field teams win League Championships

Sports

City Council agenda: Orange Avenue beautification, opposing offshore oil and gas leasing, and more

City of Coronado

Double Served Tennis Tournament back for its sixth year

Community News

Coronado local levels the playing field in media coverage for women’s sports

People

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Musica Vitale and Friends celebrate 20th anniversary season