Faces of Recreation Services: Diana Gass

The City of Coronado Recreation & Golf Services department employs between 140 and 180 part-time staff. Every other month, the department recognizes a staff member who is a valuable and respected member of the team.

This month we’re proud to celebrate Diana Gass, Recreation Specialist at the Coronado Community Center. Diana has been a dedicated member of the Recreation and Golf Services Department since 2023.

If you’ve visited the Community Center for a venue tour, chances are you’ve met Diana. Beyond her event-booking expertise, she brings a wide range of talents to the team that include working the front desk, supporting community programs, assisting with special events, and ensuring every guest feels welcome and cared for. She also jumps into the fun side of Recreation as she proudly served as an elf in the annual Coronado Christmas Parade.

One of her favorite parts about working at the Community Center is that no two days look the same. Rather than a typical desk job, her role allows her to take part in many different aspects of the facility, making each shift unique and engaging.

Outside of work, Diana recently graduated from the University of California San Diego with a degree in human biology. She hopes to pursue a career in nursing or laboratory work, continuing her interest in helping others and contributing to the health and wellbeing of her community. We’re lucky to have her as part of our Coronado Recreation family.





