Wednesday, April 8, 2026
Community NewsTravel

Armchair Travel: On Two Feet and Three Wheels, inspiring travel without limits

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado
Courtesy image (Spreckels Center)

The John D. Spreckels Center invites the community to its monthly Armchair Travel program on April 21, featuring an inspiring presentation: On Two Feet & Three Wheels: Travel Adventures Overcoming Age & Disability. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the presentation beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Local author Cary Lowe, joined by his wife Trish Butler, will share stories from their remarkable journeys across the United States and abroad. Traveling by planes, trains, ships, buses, and cars, the pair have embraced adventure while navigating age and physical challenges — proving that limitations don’t have to stop exploration.

Cary’s talk offers encouragement and insight for older adults and individuals with disabilities who may feel hesitant about travel, delivering a powerful message: it’s never too late to keep moving forward.

Snacks will be provided. Admission is $7 for resident seniors and $9 general admission. To register, visit  www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street.

 

Image by Julita from Pixabay.
Image by Julita from Pixabay



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City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

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