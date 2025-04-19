Fourth Annual “Double Served” Tennis Tournament by CJWC

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC) has announced that tickets are now on sale for its highly anticipated Fourth Annual Double Served Tennis Tournament, taking place Friday, May 2, 2025, at the Coronado Tennis Center.

The event has become a staple in the community, drawing both competitive and casual players, local food lovers, and supporters of a great cause. This year’s tournament promises an even more exciting experience with expanded play, local restaurant samplings, raffle prizes, and a high-energy atmosphere that brings the Coronado community together.

“We’ve seen this event grow every year, and we’re expecting our biggest turnout yet,” said Lyle Anderson, Chair of the Double Served Tournament. “Whether you’re competing, cheering, or just coming for the food and fun, it’s a great way to support Coronado and give back.”

Players can expect awesome tennis matches, creative team names, and some of the most entertaining on-court outfits around. Spectators are in for a treat with food from local restaurants, drinks, music, raffles, and a silent auction—all included with a $60 ticket.

Proceeds benefit Safe Harbor Coronado, a nonprofit supporting the mental health and emotional well-being of local youth and families, as well as the ongoing philanthropic work of CJWC, a 501(c)(3) organization serving Coronado since 1960.

Tickets are limited and expected to sell out. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting community event!

Ticket Information

Team Registration (two players): $160

Spectator Tickets: $60 – Includes access to all the food, drinks, and festivities!

To purchase tickets or register a team, visit: https://www.purplepass.com/events/316964-cjwc-2025-double-served-tennis-tournament-may-2nd





