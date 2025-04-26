Saturday, April 26, 2025
Coronado High Senior Receives North Island Credit Union Foundation Scholarship

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Coronado High School senior Dylan Nasori receives a scholarship from North Island Credit Union Foundation. He plans to study biomedical engineering at University of California, Berkeley in the fall.

North Island Credit Union Foundation has awarded a scholarship to Coronado High School senior Dylan Nasori as part of its annual College Scholarship Program, recognizing exceptional students for their school and community activities. Through the annual program, the Foundation provides 10 scholarships of $1,000 each to college-bound students in San Diego county.

“We are proud to recognize this year’s outstanding scholarship recipients, whose hard work, determination and commitment to their education truly set them apart,” said North Island Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. “These students represent the bright future of our communities, and we’re honored to support them as they take the next steps in their academic journeys. We believe in the power of education to transform lives, and through these scholarships, we’re investing in the potential of tomorrow’s leaders.”

Additional scholarship winners were from all areas of San Diego  county including Oceanside, Encinitas, Poway, La Mesa, and Imperial Beach, among others.

The Foundation’s Annual College Scholarship program was created by the credit union in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, more than $455,000 in scholarships have been awarded to students across San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties.
College-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and plan to attend an accredited college or university in the coming year were eligible to participate.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

It’s More than Just Sewage: 175 Toxic Chemicals Found in Water Samples, Scientist Says

Community News

EPA Administrator Meets with Mexican Officials, Announces Proposal to End Tijuana River Sewage Crisis

Community News

Destination Sandwich

Bridgeworthy

Coronado Bodysurfer to Compete with Team USA at International Bodysurfing Association World Tour Finals

People

Trump Administration Replaces the Commissioner Leading Sewage Crisis Repairs

News

