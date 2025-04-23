Destination Sandwich

When John Montagu, the fourth Earl of Sandwich, ordered his meat between two slices of bread, a star was born. There are a few things I find more comforting than a well-made sandwich. I have written about all the excellent liquor store sandwiches here on the Island in Brown Bagging it for Lunch: The Island is Your Patio, but I find myself off island more often than not, so where do I go to get my sandwich fix? There are four spots that I hit up time and again depending on where I am in San Diego. These are not just convenient, they are destination spots worth the drive.

My old standby in Little Italy is the closest to home and one of my favorites: Mona Lisa. This Italian market is remarkable, and I have shared its story in Mona Lisa, A Masterpiece in Little Italy. I am a huge fan of the Spicy Special, a sandwich that consistently impresses with its high quality and diverse range of flavors. This gem is what it advertises, all the spicy cold cuts in one flavorful package. But you can’t go wrong with any of the choices at Mona Lisa, each sandwich is a unique and delicious creation. Be forewarned when you ask for everything; they include yellow mustard, which is something I don’t care for with Italian cold cuts. I dare you to leave that market with just a sandwich.

The next spot has been a classic in Ocean Beach since the ’60s. I am referring to Poma’s Italian Delicatessen. They have been in my rotation for more than 20 years, a testament to the personal connection I have with this place. The Meatball Sub is a universal favorite, and for so long, I was a one-trick pony. I seldom leave Ocean Beach without a meatball sub, even if I just ate somewhere else. Recently, some knowledgeable friends had encouraged me to branch out and try the roast beef, which I did on a recent visit. What a treat! The Roast Beef sandwich is a winner, but now I have a problem: I simply must order both. What makes these sandwiches great? Homemade ingredients, next-level bread, and a large helping of love and experience. Go next door to OB Noodle House, Bar 1502, and order some garlic chicken wings while you wait; you can thank me later.

If you find yourself in Pacific Beach or just want to have an adventure, make your way over to Big Jim’s New England Roast Beef. I wrote about Jim in a previous article as well: North Shore Beefs: It’s All about the Three Way. Jim used to do pop-ups at various breweries and farmers’ markets, but now he has a brick-and-mortar location on Cass Street in PB. This has allowed Jim to expand his offerings, and I can’t get enough of his handcrafted masterpieces. Jim’s place was recently voted one of the top 100 places to eat in 2025 by YELP. Jim is a dedicated craftsman who is always on site. Do yourself a favor and experience Jim and his North Shore Beefs. I love to grab sandwiches and head to a local surf spot like Tourmaline or Wind and Sea and stare out at the unpolluted water while I devour one of Jim’s creations. Don’t leave without onion rings, now available as an add-on to the Beef Sandwiches. You can’t miss the name of this add-on; I will leave it at that.

Last but certainly not least, make your way to NorthPark to The Wise Ox for one of their truly mouth-watering sandwiches. The Wise Ox is first and foremost a butcher’s shop and mini market, but they also have a sandwich board. There are three sandwiches on that board that I can’t get enough of. The turkey is the best in town, and I stand behind that statement. The fried bologna is as unique as it is delicious. Their roast beef is a well-balanced classic; you can taste the quality of each ingredient. On a good day, the smoker out front will fill the air with the scent of oak as you sit and enjoy your food. The market is small, but it packs a punch with all its unusual, well-thought-out, hard-to-find culinary gems. Bring your wallet and go big; you need these things in your life.

While these sandwiches dominate my cravings most of the time, another class of sandwich also enters my rotation when they are available nearby. I’m talking about the exotic and intoxicating Vietnamese bánh mi sandwich. This sandwich is the result of French-Asian fusion, and it always hits the spot. A previous article gives you more info: “Báhn Mi: French Vietnamese Fusion, and Where to Find It.”

America's Finest City is truly just that, grab a sandwich to go and find a park or beach. The city of San Diego is the best table in the house.






