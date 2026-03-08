Monday, March 9, 2026
Grand Ole BBQ & Asada: The promised land of smoked meats in Flinn Springs

5 min.
On a recent trip to the mountains, I made the executive decision to stop for lunch at Grand Ole BBQ and Asada in Flinn Springs (15505 Olde Hwy 80). This joint is the promised land of BBQ in these parts. Yes, Grand Ole has a location in North Park, and it is excellent, all nestled into a charming neighborhood. The Flinn Springs location, however, is different in an all-in way. Flinn Springs allowed the team to spread out and GO Big. That is the Texas way, and they proudly fly the Lone Star flag right outside their front door. Grand Ole BBQ has an extensive menu, with a little something for everyone —but I am not everyone, and I didn’t come for a burger; I came for BBQ. The sweet perfume of oak that surrounds this place of worship to me is sacred. I went for the near-religious experience of good BBQ. I wanted to be amazed by the magic that tenderizes a tough cut of meat over time. The gentle kiss of smoke and a whole lot of patience that transforms a modest cut of meat into something that people are willing to travel for. A taste so good you would spend $30 a pound to get those ribs in your belly. 

The back patio at Grand Ole BBQ in Flinn Springs. The misters really do the trick, keeping you cool. The cold beers don’t hurt either.

Lunch at Grand Ole BBQ was the start of our day, so we got there at noon when it opened. It was Veterans Day, and there was already a modest line at quarter of. When the doors open, you step into a dimly lit space that feels like you have left San Diego and been transported to a honky-tonk or roadhouse somewhere in Texas. I have saddled up to the bar plenty of times, but if you are with family, you have to sit outside on the back patio. The outside portion feels like a Texas ice house. Which, for those of you unfamiliar with the term, is a space usually next to a gas station that sells beer and ice. A smoker is puffing away, and picnic tables are set up under strings of lights. These pop-up BBQ joints are usually at a crossroads in the middle of nowhere. The ice house vibe is what you feel as you step out the back door, greeted by a sea of picnic tables complete with shade trees, grassy areas, and a stage for bands.

The slaw is cold and crispy, a perfect balance to the BBQ. Photo courtesy of Georgia Chakos.

Let’s shift gears and talk BBQ. I am the BBQ geek, so my girlfriend and daughter deferred to me when it came to ordering. I got a pound of ribs, a half-pound of brisket, and a hot link. For sides, the beans with bacon are a must. I also ordered the coleslaw and some French fries for my daughter. Before I wax poetic about the meat, I would drive the whole way to Flinn Springs just for those magical beans. These are blond beans, not dark like pintos. They are slow-cooked until creamy and soft, then the crispy bacon is folded in. To say they melt in your mouth would be a disservice. These beans have soul, and with every bite, you can taste the love that goes into making them. Beans are as crucial to BBQ as they are to Mexican food. Currently, the holy trinity of beans in San Diego can be found at Lola 55, Tacos El Franc, and Grand Ole BBQ. You need these in your mouth, trust me. The slaw was cold, crisp, and refreshing, and I love that they shred the cabbage finely.

These ribs are fall-off-the-bone good. I love the dry rub, but there are several different BBQ sauces to choose from. Photo courtesy of Georgia Chakos

Ok, time for the breakdown on the BBQ. The meats are served unadorned, not masked by barbecue sauce. This is important as a good sauce can mask a lack of talent in the pit. The master craftsman at Grand Ole BBQ has nothing to hide. They serve their meat dry so you can taste their hard work and devotion. The ribs are fall-off-the-bone good, with a perfect balance of smoke and seasoning. The term “melts in your mouth” is overused, but there is no better way to describe their brisket. It falls apart as you pick it up to eat it. The hot links casing had the right snap, and the spice got your attention without slapping you in the face with heat. Grand Ole offers two BBQ sauces: one traditional and sweet, while the other has a nice kick of heat and seasonings.

Magic beans laced with crispy bacon. Photo courtesy of Georgia Chakos.

It was approaching 80 degrees as we sat there, but the misters were working overtime, making us feel like we could stay all day. We went through a couple of Miller Lite long necks while my daughter enjoyed a root beer. It is worth noting that the team at Grand Ole BBQ is spectacular. Shay, our server, was a joy and really made us feel welcome. I forgot to order soft serve before paying, and Shay stopped what she was doing, walked us out, and grabbed the soft serve for us on the way. I spend half my life teaching hospitality, so when I experience it outside of my place of work, I take notice. Shay passes out heaping helpings of hospitality daily.

The roadhouse vibe is strong here at the Grand Ole BBQ in Flint Springs. Photo courtesy of Georgia Chakos.

From Grand Ole BBQ, we headed up to the Desert View Picnic area just north of the Outpost Restaurant on Sunshine Highway. We hung hammocks, took in the view, and fell into collective food comas. We awoke to breathtaking views.

Hot Links and BBQ sauce are a winning combination. Photo courtesy of Georgia Chakos.

No trip up to the mountains is complete without a Stop at Mcilhenny Brewery to pick up some of the nectar of the Gods. There are few IPAs that rival what the master creates in the sleepy little town of Alpine. He practically invented the West Coast IPA, and he for sure has perfected it. What a day! My only regret was not stopping back by Grand Ole for a quart of beans to go. The girls, however, were happy I did not. 

Get out there and experience all that San Diego has to offer. We really do have it all right in our own backyard. 

Grand Ole BBQ
15505 Olde Hwy 80
El Cajon, CA 92021
Sun/Tue/Wed/Thur 12-8 pm
Fri/Sat 12-9 pm

 



