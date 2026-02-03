Firecrackers, feasts, and fresh starts: Celebrating Vietnamese New Year

Vietnamese New Year, Tết, short for Tết Nguyên Đán, has always been one of my favorite holidays; I can’t claim it as my own, much like Día de los Muertos, Cinco de Mayo, or Chinese New Year. I love any holiday that celebrates with food and drink.

The Vietnamese New Year is the most important celebration in Vietnamese culture. Tết celebrates the arrival of spring according to the Vietnamese Calendar. This New Year is the Year of the Horse, and it falls on Tuesday, February 17.

My family and I usually celebrate by attending a festival and packing in as much Vietnamese food as we can handle. It is never enough; Vietnamese food has become a staple for my kids and me.

Noodles symbolize longevity and are associated with good fortune in the new year. My favorite noodle dish is phở (pronounced fuh), but during Tết, families also enjoy bánh chưng and bánh tét, traditional sticky rice cakes. I can’t get enough of phở, and I have a few favorite places to share with you. Phở Vân and Phò Hòa are two of my favorites, but Phở Bò is right under the bridge. They couldn’t be nicer, and it is the closest to home. I judge phở spots by the hours they keep. If it is open for breakfast, it is likely authentic and serves the Vietnamese community. For the history of Phở and notes on how to enjoy, read my article from 2022 in Crown City Magazine titled War Torn Noodles: The Journey of Phở.

Top Noodles

Phở Vân , 4233 El Cajon Boulevard, features a large selection of Pho and a full range of other Vietnamese specialties.

Phò Hòa , 4717 El Cajon Boulevard, specializes solely in Pho.

Phở Bò , 1900 Newton Avenue, in Barrio Logan. This shop offers a nice selection of Pho and a full range of other Vietnamese Specialties.

If noodles are not your thing, very few sandwiches can top a good Bánh mì made on proper French Bread. This amazing sandwich originated in French Colonialism, with the light, flaky French baguette providing the perfect canvas for the bright, distinctly Vietnamese fillings. There are several great spots in town to enjoy one of these next-level sandwiches.

Top Vietnamese Sandwiches

K Sandwich , 7604 Linda Vista Road. A San Diego Favorite.

Paris Bakery , 4481 El Cajon Boulevard. This spot bakes the good French bread for so many bánh mì shops in San Diego.

Bánh Mì Hội An , 3145 Rosecrans Street. This shop makes its own pate, and it is amazing.

The Tết Festival is a great family-friendly outing, with plenty of food and entertainment. Many families gather to prepare traditional dishes, participate in lion dances, and enjoy firecrackers, so bring ear protection for the little ones. Community rituals like ancestral altars and lucky money exchanges are also common during Tết.

Where and When To Celebrate Tết

This year, the 21st Annual San Diego Tết Festival, celebrating the Year of the Horse, runs February 20–22 at NTC Park at Liberty Station. This free, three-day event features cultural performances, lion dances, firecrackers, a Miss Vietnam San Diego pageant, carnival rides, and a variety of Vietnamese food vendors.

Key 2026 Event Details:

Location: NTC Park at Liberty Station, 2640 Cushing Road, San Diego, 92106.

Dates & Times: Friday, Feb 20: 5– 0 p.m. Saturday, Feb 21: 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Sunday, Feb 22: 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Highlights: Entertainment: Live music from headliners like Bảo Hân , Adonix , and Thái Tài. Activities: Cultural village, Miss Vietnam San Diego Pageant, Step Up Dance Competition, and carnival rides. Food: Extensive Vietnamese cuisine, including a pho eating competition .

Admission: Free.

Notes: Pets are allowed but must be on a leash.

I hope you go and experience a proper festival, but if that is not in the cards for you this year, there is never a bad time to enjoy some of San Diego’s best Vietnamese food.





