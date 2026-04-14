Set Serve Sip: Coach Dave’s journey from Mariner to Islander

I’ve been a longtime member of the Mug Club at Coronado Brewing Company (CBC). For many of us, CBC isn’t just a brewery, it’s where locals show up and settle in. Having trouble breaking away for a beer? — a “Trip to Boney’s Bayside Market” is code for mugs at CBC, just don’t come home empty-handed.

What keeps people coming back isn’t just the beer, it’s the people. Over time, the staff becomes part of your day. Conversations start with what’s on tap and end somewhere closer to real life.

That’s where Dave Tschakert comes in.

Most know him as a server at the Brewing Company. But for a week or so, all eyes were on Dave for a different reason. After applying for the head coach role for Coronado High School’s boys’ indoor volleyball team, CBC took on a bit of a war room feel. Regulars tracked the news and checked in daily. When he got the job, it felt like a shared victory.

That’s the thing about CBC. It’s full of Islanders: old ones, young ones, and plenty in between. Behind the bar and on the floor, you’ll find Coronado High alums like Tim DeWitt and Lauren Shuffett, alongside familiar faces like the Chapmans — Ron, Deanna, and Kasey. It carries the same spirit the Brigantine had back in the ’70s and ’80s, a place where the town shows up and keeps showing up.

Tiffany Dykstra, a bartender at CBC, was a standout athlete back in her day. She is now the indoor volleyball team mom, and her son Ryder, a senior, is one of the leaders on the court. When people at CBC talk about this team, it’s not small talk. There’s real investment there.

Dave’s path to this moment didn’t start on the Island. He played at Mar Vista High in Imperial Beach, then at San Diego City College, splitting his time between indoor and beach play. He’s put in the work, and it shows.

The right group also surrounds him. Assistant coach Lauren Fuller brings Division 1 experience from USD and a Sweet 16 run in her senior year. Evan Grim, a Coronado alum, adds continuity after coaching varsity last season. It’s a staff that understands both the game and the town.

The results speak for themselves. The Islanders sit at 14–5, with every loss coming against Division 1 and Open Division programs. For a Division 2 team, that’s more than respectable; it’s a signal. They’re right where they need to be heading into the playoffs, hovering at number one in the power rankings.

On the court, it starts with the seniors. Ryder Moore is steady and efficient he passes and hits at a very high clip. Gage Gilby does a little of everything and does it well. Setter Cameron Lenert keeps the offense moving, the kind of player who doesn’t need much attention to control a match.

I stopped by a recent practice at the high school’s athletic complex. The facility alone tells you how much things have changed. The banners that adorn the walls are a testament to the Islander’s past greatness. These boys have a lot to live up to and they are doing just fine.

Back at CBC, there’s already a trophy sitting behind the bar. It won’t be lonely for long.

With the loss of the Little Club, places like CBC matter even more. They’re where the town gathers, where stories get told, and where teams like this one get followed like family.

So next time you’re in, take a look at the hardware, ask Dave or Tiffany how the boys are playing, and raise a glass.

In the words of William Butler Yeats, there are no strangers here, just friends you haven’t met yet. Go Islanders, I see a new banner in our future.





