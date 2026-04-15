Wednesday, April 15, 2026
BridgeworthyDining

World-class food and views: George’s at the Cove

4 min.
Clyde Van Arsdall
Clyde Van Arsdall

Growing up in Coronado, I have always considered La Jolla a big part of my life. We used to marvel at the waves at Wind & Sea, then we either surfed Scripps or Blacks Beach. The locals’ only vibe was strong at Wind & Sea. 

The deck at George’s at the Cove. Credit: Arlene Ibarra

Some of my favorite restaurants in La Jolla have come and gone: The French Pastry Shop, Alfonso’s, Sushi on the Rock, but there is one restaurant that has stood the test of time, and that is George’s at the Cove. It’s a destination that my parents reserved for special occasions.

Coronado has some stunning views; we always have the city skyline, but for at least part of the year, our sunsets are partially obstructed by Point Loma. Not so for La Jolla, and there are very few spots better for viewing the magic than George’s. It has been years since I have been on the patio to watch the sun go down. I am always searching for the green flash. Recently, my girlfriend Georgia and I drove north to the land of endless sunsets.

Georgia and I enjoying the view on the deck at George’s at the Cove.

While I have always loved La Jolla, it wasn’t until I explored the caves of the Seven Sisters that I became obsessed. It is believed that the name La Jolla is a Spanish adaptation of the Kumeyaay word Mat kulaaxuuy. The meaning of which is “land of holes” or place of caves.

Mussels and views.

There are seven caves directly under the bluffs of La Jolla. When I was much younger, I dove on those caves at high tide during a full moon. I did this with a seasoned veteran; we rode the tide, held our breath, and dove down, swimming frantically. It was a real leap of faith. Soon, but not soon enough, we popped up in a cave that resembled an underground cathedral. With flashlights in hand, we made our way to a beach under the bluffs, where we located a ziplock bag full of candles and matches. Once illuminated by candlelight, we sat on an underground beach and marveled at the ethereal beauty of this magical spot right underneath downtown La Jolla. I will never forget that experience.

Miso Cured Hamachi.

Another theory for La Jolla’s name is that it is a misspelling of the Spanish term la joya, meaning “the jewel.” Both resonate with me. The night my girlfriend Georgia and I found ourselves at George’s, the jewel lived up to its name. There is an upcharge to get a table on the glass, but I strongly recommend it. Our 6:30 reservation meant we were primed for a front-row seat to the light show, which didn’t disappoint. The table of seven next to us was from Michigan, and the view blew their minds. The reaction from that table made me realize how much I had taken this view for granted. 

Tartare and Bone Marrow appetizer.

The meal we had was amazing. We overdid it with the appetizers. Our first round was Beef Tartare & Bone Marrow: creme fraiche, grilled Fresno chili, shallot, cornichons, and grilled sourdough. Then we tried the Miso Cured Hamachi: wasabi pea furikake, avocado, yuzu ponzu, finger limes, and cilantro. We had a seat on the glass and wanted to make it last, so we ordered yet another appetizer, the Mussels: red tomato sauce, pickled onions, parsley, and more grilled sourdough. The sun began to set. 

Hokido Scallops over green curry coconut risotto.

Variety is the spice of life, so instead of our usual routine of splitting an entree, we ordered two. I had the Steak Frites: prime flat iron, arugula, Viking salt (smoked sea salt, black pepper, onion, and turmeric), and peppercorn sauce. Georgia had the Hokaido Scallops: mussels, clams, shrimp, bok choy, snap peas, and golden-threaded mushrooms, over green curry coconut risotto. This was dinner theater at its best; the light show was breathtaking.

As we were finishing, the full moon was rising behind us. The lunar ascent prompted me to share my cave experience with Georgia. Old memories shared and new ones being made. Our meal and our experience cemented my deep connection to La Jolla. I really felt blessed to have this magical town and this restaurant, which I have loved for years, as part of my personal journey. 

Toffee Cake dessert with bay leaf and olive ice cream.

As usual, we were too full for dessert, but that didn’t stop us from ordering it anyway. We opted for the Sticky Toffee Cake: caramel sauce, almonds, topped with bay leaf and olive oil ice cream. We are all so blessed to live where we do in Coronado, but you should take a Tylenol now and again, let that island fever break, and head up to La Jolla and enjoy all that San Diego has to offer. Pay the extra to sit on the glass. Slowly sip a cocktail and take in the sunset. Eat too much, and enjoy the ocean breeze. What a meal, what a natural beauty, what an experience. Let me know if you see the green flash.



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Clyde Van Arsdall
Clyde Van Arsdallhttps://oliveavenuesupperclub.com/
Clyde is a trained chef that has worked in hospitality for nearly 40 years. In addition to cooking, he is a freelance food writer and storyteller. Clyde is a third-generation Coronado local, CHS graduate, and father of three. He also owns and operates Olive Avenue Supper Club, a boutique catering company specializing in culinary experiences. You can follow his culinary journey on Instagram @oliveavenuesuppper and read all his stories at www.oliveavenuesupper.comHave a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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