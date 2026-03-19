It’s Last Call: The Little Club says goodbye (for now )

The Little Club is home to stories. The kinds that live in books and movies, and you think they couldn’t possibly be true, yet they are. Such as the story of the sailor who lived on North Island and the woman he met at The Little Club. They briefly dated before he was deployed, and each went their separate ways. Married other people. Divorced other people. Thirty years after they met, they reconnected and had their second “first” date at The Little Club. They are together today. “When I heard that story,” says owner Tim Turner, “I thought that was so cool! I’ve heard some really crazy stories. Good stories. Mistakes. But they’re all rich life stories that have happened at The Little Club.”

A change in building ownership

The ownership of the building that The Little Club resides in was bound to change, and Tim was prepared for it. “I had reached out to the previous owners to get something going. I wanted to buy The Little Club land three years ago.”

Then, a year and a half ago, rumors that The Little Club was closing due to an ownership change in the property started circulating. In October 2024, Tim had not yet met with the new owners but felt comfortable with 18 months left on the lease and was working out a plan for The Little Club’s future.

The original lease was with Virginia “Ginny” Darbin. After her passing, it went to her grandchildren. Tim wanted to buy the land for long-term stability. “The purpose was to find a lasting home for The Little Club. When I was looking, I was also looking at other properties. I never wanted to be in a situation where we could be out of a lease.” The land was ultimately sold to Juan Jose Arellano, and Tim’s offer was second.

Even then, it wasn’t over. Up until the last two months, Tim had been hopeful The Little Club’s lease would be renewed in a significant way. However, that’s not what happened. “They left it open so that we can do a short-term lease or something along those lines.” A short-term extension did not meet The Little Club’s needs. Earlier this month, Tim accepted that The Little Club at 132 Orange Ave. would close. “I’m now looking to move The Little Club somewhere else. Hopefully, there’s something else on the island, whether we buy some land or lease it and see what can happen.”

The Little Club, a home to all

“I always say that there are two economies in Coronado,” said Tim. “When you turn left, you’re going into a more tourist section. When you turn right, you’re headed towards local and military. And a lot of people don’t realize this. But in the old days, in the ’70s and ’80s, there were a lot of bars. The Little Club is one of the oldest remaining bars.”

Serving the military community has been profoundly rewarding for Tim. He shares that both of his grandfathers were military — one Navy and one Army. “Tradition is important, especially in the military. I have met three generations of sailors at times. The dad and the grandfather were talking about their time in the military, being stationed, and this was their bar.”

The diversity of The Little Club is what makes it so special. “I love the fact that I can hear John Denver’s Country Road, and then Latin music right after. It’s a rich melting pot of so many different people who come in, and it feels like home.”

The more things change, the more The Little Club stayed the same

“Especially in today’s day and age, where so much has changed, The Little Club has always been the same.” Tim refers to The Little Club as an “upscale dive bar.” It’s clean, and the carpets are replaced every year, but customers still get a dark, homey vibe. Whether someone walked into The Little Club today or thirty years ago, they knew they were in the right place. “It’s been constant, and I think it gives people comfort, especially today, when there’s so much change and uneasiness.”

2015 article:

Thanksgiving Dinner

A tradition that remained the same over the years was The Little Club’s Thanksgiving dinner, started by Tim’s grandmother, Barbara Rosewell. The intention was for military families who wouldn’t be home for Thanksgiving to have a place to go, but it grew into a community-wide dinner. “We’ve never missed a year. It has seen anywhere between 60 and 100 people throughout the day. That is really something I’m proud of.”

For every milestone, every Holiday, The Little Club was the place to celebrate.

You’re Invited! A “Goodbye For Now” party

The Little Club is hosting a farewell party on both Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30. “I would love everyone to come out. I’ve been spending a lot more time at the bar. I’ve heard so many stories from people. I’ll have people who are regulars that come in, young sailors. But then I’ve met people who haven’t been here in 15 years, and say it doesn’t look like it’s changed. They’ll tell me a story, and it means a lot. It’s meant a lot to so many different people, and it’s been great to hear their stories.”

To the community, Tim says, “Thank you all so much for your love and support for all these years. The Little Club would not be The Little Club without the support of the military and all of the locals. It’s been very touching for me and my family to hear the impact that this bar has meant to so many people, whether they come frequently, once in a while, or, you know, even if it was 20 years ago.”

He credits loyal customers with keeping The Little Club in its location for decades. He also wants to thank everyone who has reached out to help and wants to save The Little Club. “I’ve been getting calls, emails, and texts from people who also say, ‘ Hey, there’s a location here,’ and I just thank them.”

Tim reinforces that this is not a goodbye, but one chapter closing. “The Little Club is more than its physical location.”





