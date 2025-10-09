CoSA Musical Theatre & Drama invites audience to find courage, find love, and find a way forward with “Alice by Heart”

The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Musical Theatre and Drama Conservatory brings Alice by Heart to the stage. Alice by Heart is a touching musical which explores themes of grief, loss, and first love against the backdrop of World War II’s London Blitz.

The performance opens in the Coronado Performing Arts Center, 650 D Avenue, on Friday, Oct. 17 at 7 pm, with additional showtimes on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7 pm, Sunday, Oct. 19 at 2 pm, Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 pm, and Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7 pm.

The story follows Alice Spencer and her dying friend, Alfred, as they seek refuge in an underground tube station and use their love for Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland to escape the harsh realities of war. The musical celebrates the power of imagination and friendship to help people find the courage to move forward. While the original Alice in Wonderland is a fantasy, Alice by Heart uses the story as a metaphor for growing up, coping with death, and navigating first love in a time of crisis.

Director Barbara Wolf shares, “Alice By Heart is one of my new favorite musicals. My students introduced it to me two years ago, and I fell in love with it immediately! It is written by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater, who wrote the musical “Spring Awakening,” which is profound in its meaning and beautiful in its story and music. We are all very excited to be rehearsing this wonderful musical and then to share it.”

Alice By Heart is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Tickets are available at cosafoundation.org. Advance ticket purchase is recommended.





