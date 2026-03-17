Tuesday, March 17, 2026
Letters to the Editor

Peter from Cincinnati

Less than 1 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

Submitted by Judy Clarke

Walking home from the weekly Friday morning protest at 3rd & Orange, I was hailed down by a young man, Peter, here for a medical convention.

He said, “I read your sign [I am a Republican who supports Democracy] and I had to talk to you. I feel so lost and confused.” He is also a Republican who can no longer identify with his party, but doesn’t feel like he has another place to go.

I comforted him by saying he was not alone, there are vast numbers of us out there.

He asked what he should do. I told him he should gain a historical perspective on current events in order to not be overwhelmed. There are several respected historians who help me to understand that our nation has been here several times before and we have always survived. Read, and be willing to listen and talk with anyone. We need open dialogue. We must get through this together as a nation.

Judy Clarke
4th generation Republican



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Coronado Times Staff
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