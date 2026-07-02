Thursday, July 2, 2026
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Spend your summer at Peohe’s at the Ferry Landing

3 min.
Coronado Ferry Landing
Coronado Ferry Landing
Courtesy photo from Peohe’s.

Come down to the Ferry Landing and visit some of San Diego’s most iconic dining establishments. To get ready for the summer season, Peohe’s management team begins preparing several months in advance, focusing on hiring and training top talent to deliver exceptional service during the busy season. Annie Trevino DiTullio, spokesperson for Peohe’s, says, “Summer days are fast-paced and full of energy. With patio seating in high demand, we staff accordingly from opening. Each day begins with the Chef reviewing seasonal specials, while team members select favorite cocktails to recommend. As doors open, staff warmly welcome guests eager to secure the best waterfront views, setting the tone for a memorable experience.”

Summer at the Ferry Landing

“Our lineup of summer specials is already in full swing,” says Annie. Features that guests rave about are the Spritz & Bites, exclusive Summer Wine Dinners, and a curated selection of new crafted cocktails. The Tableside Mojito Flight, along with refreshing options like the Pearfect and Basil & Yuzu, is a favorite. For seafood options, the Fire-Roasted Baja Salmon, Crab-Stuffed Flounder, and Key West Swordfish are must-tries. The dishes offer a global tour of fresh, exciting summer flavors.

Peohe’s is the place to be this summer. The iconic ferry landing restaurant has must-try summer specials, happy hour, and live music.
Courtesy photo from Peohe’s.

Summer brings a vibrant energy to Peohe’s, highlighted by live music during Happy Hour (Wednesday–Friday through Labor Day). Annie says, “Guests are drawn to the stunning waterfront patio. It becomes the season’s most sought-after dining destination. Unwind to the sounds of steel drums while enjoying refreshing cocktails and delicious favorite appetizers like Coconut Crunchy Shrimp.”

A full day at the Ferry Landing

Peohe’s has been called “worth the trip over the bay bridge,” by Zagat, and many guests arrive by ferry to experience it firsthand. The Ferry Landing offers a full day of activities — from breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner options to outdoor adventures like biking, kayaking, boating, and jet skiing. It’s a vibrant hub where visitors can fully enjoy the beauty of the bay and island life.

“For locals, Peohe’s is more than a restaurant — it’s a tradition,” says Annie. “It’s where they celebrate milestones, host out-of-town guests, and create lasting memories with friends and family. Many share heartfelt stories about their connection to Peohe’s, reinforcing its place in the community for nearly 40 years.”

As one of the island’s first — and only — waterfront sushi bars, Peohe’s has long offered a unique dining experience close to home. Beyond local guests, many visitors from across the country return year after year, making Peohe’s part of their own traditions.

Courtesy photo from Peohe’s.

Peohe’s returning guests should sign up for Landry’s Select Club. Guests can earn points and rewards at over 600 participating restaurants and casinos, including Chart House, Morton’s, and Mastro’s. Members earn $25 for every $250 spent on food and non-alcoholic beverages, plus a $25 birthday reward each year. Additional perks include double points opportunities and exclusive member-only offerings.

Community & loyalty

Peohe’s is proud to remain an active member of the Coronado Chamber of Commerce and support local organizations. They have been a supporter of Taste of Coronado since its inception and also support the Parade of Lights each December. On a larger scale, Peohe’s is deeply involved in the San Diego community. They recently celebrated their 25th year participating in the San Diego Zoo Brew, Wine & Food event, serving signature dishes to thousands, like the Famous Lobster Bisque.

The Tuesday & Thursday Summer Wine Specials are coming soon. For now, guests can enjoy Happy Hour wine pricing and live music all summer long.

Peohe’s
1201 First Street, Coronado



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Coronado Ferry Landing
Coronado Ferry Landing

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