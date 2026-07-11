America’s self-employment boom is creating a new class of real estate investors

By Bill Lyons , the Founder, CEO & President of Griffin Funding.

Self-employed investors are reshaping the real estate market, fueling record-high rental property investment through alternative financing options and portfolio expansion.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau indicates that nearly 524,000 new business applications were filed in May 2026. The vast majority of these, over 70%, were classified as “other than high-propensity,” a category overwhelmingly composed of nonemployer firms and single-person entities.

The shift reflects multiple drivers, including the adoption of remote work and the growth of the gig economy, and has direct implications for other markets.

Griffin Funding, a mortgage and home loan lender, explored how the real estate investment sector is seeing an influx of new landlords from self-employed backgrounds, many of whom are looking to invest their capital in an asset that provides income stability and consistency not always available to freelancers.

Self-employed investors are capturing record market share

Further data supporting the claim that more people are going freelance comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Its latest news release for May 2026 shows that roughly 16.9 million people nationwide are self-employed, a new record.

Census data on new business formation, while useful, doesn’t fully capture self-employment trends.

Growth in self-employment is evident in real estate investor activity. Market info collated by BatchData indicates that 34% of single-family properties picked up in Q3 2025last year went to investors rather than owner-occupiers. That’s up from 25.5% in the same period of 2024, and represents a half-decade high for real estate investor activity.

BatchData also shows that 18% of the U.S. single-family housing stock is investor-owned. Institutional investors are not driving this trend. Instead, 92% of investors own fewer than five properties, with only 2% of the market accounted for by 1,000+ property investment behemoths.

Small-scale investors are snatching up market share and fueling rental availability, even as traditional W-2 retail buyers pull back due to affordability issues. And with purchases concentrated in Texas, California, and Florida, it’s very much a regionally driven trend.

Alternative loans open real estate access for freelancers

Modern financing options are accelerating access to real estate for self-employed investors.

Freelancers who may not be eligible for traditional financing packages can now take advantage of products like non-QM (non-qualified mortgages) and Debt-Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) loans. DSCR loans are especially appealing because they qualify borrowers based purely on the property’s potential rental income rather than their personal tax returns. So, for self-employed individuals who may have wild fluctuations in income month to month, alternative lending options like these make real estate investment accessible.

DSCR loans fundamentally shift the underwriting model. Where traditional mortgages require stable W-2 income and extensive tax documentation, DSCR loans evaluate the property itself. A freelance consultant earning $120K one year and $80K the next would struggle with conventional financing.

But if that property generates $2,500/month in rental income, the DSCR calculation is straightforward: The property’s cash flow justifies the loan. This mechanic enables self-employed investors to build portfolios faster, since each acquisition stands on its own income merit rather than personal financial volatility.

Polygon Research estimates non-QM volumes now exceed $239 billion, or around 10% of the mortgage market as a whole.

The regional nature of this trend is explained by the way DSCR loans are approved. Higher rental yields and lower tax/insurance burdens make lending approval easier for self-employed investors.

How self-employment is reshaping housing supply

The boom in self-employment, coupled with non-QM and DSCR loans, has opened real estate investing to a new class of investors. The short-term implications include increased market activity, even as institutional property investors and smaller-scale landlords become increasingly cautious.

In the long term, this trend extends beyond property investors. Freelancers and contractors can choose lending packages that allow them to own rather than rent, expanding access to homeownership for a demographic that has previously struggled with traditional mortgage approval. It may stabilize housing markets, even in the face of inflationary pressures and rising interest rates.

Author: Bill Lyons





