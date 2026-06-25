Thursday, June 25, 2026
Business

Business Briefs: Summer food trucks at Marriott, World Cup menu at Bluewater, Sharp accreditation

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Updated 06/25/2026

Food trucks at the Marriott

Food trucks are rolling back into the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa this summer. Come hungry, bring your crew, and enjoy bites and beverages from a rotating selection of San Diego food trucks, as well as live music. Find the trucks on the Skyline Terrace on Thursdays from July 9 through September 3, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Parking is $5 (with validations available at the Wellness Center or food trucks bar). Seating is not provided, so please bring your own chairs or blankets. No outside food or drinks permitted.

World Cup menu at Bluewater Boathouse through July 19

Bluewater Boathouse is offering special small plates and cocktails made with ingredients from all three North American FIFA World Cup host countries — Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. In addition to the limited-time offerings, FIFA fan groups can score (and save) big by ordering four drinks and four appetizers. Ask your sever or bartender for details. To see the World Cup Menu, visit bluewatergrill.com/menu/world-cup.

Sharp Coronado Hospital earns ACEP Accreditation

Team members of the Sharp Coronado Hospital emergency department. Courtesy photo

Sharp Coronado Hospital is the first emergency department in California to earn the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Level 2 Emergency Department Accreditation. This three-year accreditation confirms that when an emergency happens, the care delivered at Sharp Coronado meets a national standard for quality and safety.

ACEP independently reviewed and verified that the Sharp Coronado Hospital emergency department delivers care supervised by qualified emergency physicians, supported by the right staffing and resources around the clock, and continuously measured for quality.

The hospital is only the second in the nation to achieve Level 2 status. The ACEP Emergency Department Accreditation Program (EDAc) is a voluntary, peer-reviewed program that sets the highest standards for emergency care.

Port of San Diego recognizes Dole’s 125th Anniversary

Fun fact: Every Dole banana and pineapple in grocery stores west of the Rocky Mountains comes in through the Port of San Diego.

Pinellopy Pineapple, Dole Food Company’s healthy-living mascot, and other Dole team members visit the Port of San Diego on June 23.

The Port of San Diego is celebrating Dole’s 125th anniversary and recognizing the company’s longstanding partnership and contributions to the region’s maritime industry, sustainability efforts, and positive contributions to local communities. The milestone also coincides with International Pineapple Day on Saturday, June 27.

For 25 years, Dole has been a valued maritime partner, bringing pineapples, bananas, and other fruits and veggies into the region. The company’s regular vessel calls help support the Port’s working waterfront, including jobs for labor unions and stevedores, while also helping attract additional maritime business.

 



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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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