Tuesday, March 10, 2026
BridgeworthyPhotosSponsoredSports

Bridgeworthy: Photos from BNP Paribas Open – Tennis Paradise

3 min.
Promoted Partner
Promoted Partner

The Coronado Times attended session 11 today at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. It’s just a few hours from Coronado and if you enjoy tennis, get tickets and get out to the desert before the tournament ends March 15. It’s very popular. Last week, March 6 attendance of 58,828 set a new single day tournament record.

The weather, the players, the shops, the food, the music, and especially the vibe, were definitely a 10 out of 10. It continues to deliver and is absolutely the 5th slam of tennis.

Here are a few photos of “tennis paradise” that we shot around the BNP today:

Novak Djokovic won his match on Stadium 1 today vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic: 6-4, 1-6, 6-4. “Joker” has won this tournament five times and is the holder of 24 grand slams. He is tied with Roger Federer for the all-time record for most singles titles at the tournament, with his victories occurring in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, and 2016.
A beautiful day to watch tennis in Indian Wells – tennis paradise! This view is of Stadium 1.
Mirra Andreeva won this tournament last year. Unfortunately, she lost today against Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-7, 3-6.
Andrey Rublev smashes a backhand on the practice courts. The easiest way for all ticket holders to get up close!
Aryna Sabalenka is the #1 player in the world and fan favorite. The practice courts are a great place to get up close to players.
Fans hoping for their favorite tennis pro to come over and sign a hat or giant tennis ball.
Many players enjoy playing soccer as a warm up.
Bring a sharpie for player autographs or to sign the giant tennis ball on the grounds.
Plenty of shady spots to enjoy lunch or a break from the action.
The live music was fantastic this year!
Puesto hit the spot for lunch.
Many vendors offer ping pong at the event – great way to stretch your legs.
If you don’t get a seat in the stadiums, you can always grab an Adirondack chair in front of the big screen.
Fage had wonderful yogurt samples for free…and lots of places to get that IG photo!
Desert flowers.
BMW is a sponsor and has the latest models on site to check out.
Many players enjoy “soccer/volleyball/tennis” in between practice sessions.
Kirk and Bonnie Steele have been coming to this tennis tournament for over 25 years!
Lululemon is the official apparel outfitter for the 2026 BNP Paribas Open. They have a store here, but there was a wait to get in.
Lines are long, but worth the wait. Remember, you can only enter the court on a changeover when the games add up to an odd number.
Pro tip: bring an empty water bottle to refill – it’s hot!

What are you waiting for?

The tournament runs until March 15 and tickets are still available.

Bridgeworthy: See the “5th Slam” of Tennis at the BNP Paribas Open

BNP Paribas Open Adds Trio of New Partners to Lineup for Pro Tennis Tournament



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Promoted Partner
Promoted Partner
Learn more about promoting your news and offerings to readers of The Coronado Times. https://coronadotimes.com/advertise/

RELATED ARTICLES

Bridgeworthy

Grand Ole BBQ & Asada: The promised land of smoked meats in Flinn Springs

Bridgeworthy

Birrieria El Rey: The king of birria in Golden Hill

Community News

Coronado Rotary to host 30th annual charity golf tournament

Sports

Coronado Track and Field opens its season at the Elmer Runge Invite

Bridgeworthy

A Diverse Tableau: Gardens of Point Loma and Coronado garden tour to take place March 29

Sports

Third annual Elleaire Fore Golf Tournament

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Meet Cadre AI: The San Diego company turning AI strategy into real-world results

Community

The design secrets behind San Diego’s most beautiful outdoor spaces

Community News

Why San Diego yards deserve more than just sprinklers and sunshine

Business

HiTech Painting: San Diego’s Go-To Commercial and Residential Painter

Community News

Run for the Red, White, and Blue: 52nd Annual Crown City Classic Returns to Coronado on July 4th

Education

What Should California Growers Focus On Now? These Profitable Plants Thrive in Coronado’s Coastal Climate

More Local News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Richard Loving (1951-2025)