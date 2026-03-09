Bridgeworthy: Photos from BNP Paribas Open – Tennis Paradise

The Coronado Times attended session 11 today at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. It’s just a few hours from Coronado and if you enjoy tennis, get tickets and get out to the desert before the tournament ends March 15. It’s very popular. Last week, March 6 attendance of 58,828 set a new single day tournament record.
The weather, the players, the shops, the food, the music, and especially the vibe, were definitely a 10 out of 10. It continues to deliver and is absolutely the 5th slam of tennis.
Here are a few photos of “tennis paradise” that we shot around the BNP today:
The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.