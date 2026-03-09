Bridgeworthy: Photos from BNP Paribas Open – Tennis Paradise

The Coronado Times attended session 11 today at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. It’s just a few hours from Coronado and if you enjoy tennis, get tickets and get out to the desert before the tournament ends March 15. It’s very popular. Last week, March 6 attendance of 58,828 set a new single day tournament record.

The weather, the players, the shops, the food, the music, and especially the vibe, were definitely a 10 out of 10. It continues to deliver and is absolutely the 5th slam of tennis.

Here are a few photos of “tennis paradise” that we shot around the BNP today:

What are you waiting for?

The tournament runs until March 15 and tickets are still available.





