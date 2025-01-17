BNP Paribas Open Adds Trio of New Partners to Lineup for Pro Tennis Tournament

La Roche-Posay named Official Sunscreen, Kim Crawford becomes Official Wine Partner, Laykold becomes Official Court Surface Provider of the BNP Paribas Open

Partnerships also renewed with longstanding partners BMW (Official Luxury Car) and Motorola (Official Smartphone Partner), as well as Veroni (Official Italian Charcuterie)

The BNP Paribas Open – a combined ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event to be held March 2-16, 2025 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden – has added three new sponsors to its lineup of esteemed brand partners, and renewed relationships with three key existing partners ahead of the 2025 event. La Roche-Posay has joined as the Official Sunscreen Partner, Kim Crawford as the Official Wine Partner, and Laykold has been named the Official Court Surface Provider of the BNP Paribas Open. Longstanding partners BMW and Motorola have renewed partnerships to remain the Official Luxury Car and Official Smartphone Partner of the BNP Paribas Open respectively, while Veroni will also continue as the Official Italian Charcuterie of the event.

La Roche-Posay joins the partner lineup as the Official Sunscreen Partner of the BNP Paribas Open, with the French brand bringing their premium sunscreen product for all to enjoy in Tennis Paradise. The sunscreen product, a member of the L’Oréal Family, will be available for fans to try samples at their new booth on-site at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Kim Crawford has been named the new Official Wine Partner of the BNP Paribas Open and is set to bring their world-class beverages to Indian Wells for all to enjoy. The New Zealand-based company will serve a variety of their signature wines all across the grounds, including at a premium Kim Crawford Wine Bar located in the Retail Village of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Laykold rounds out the trio of new partners as the Official Court Surface Provider of the BNP Paribas Open. Laykold will supply its cutting-edge, high-performance surface to all 29 courts at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. With the addition of Laykold, the BNP Paribas Open joins an elite portfolio of global tournaments using Laykold-surfaced courts including the US Open, as well as 1000-level events including the Miami Open, Western & Southern Open, and National Bank Open.

“Partners are critical to the continued success of Tennis Paradise, and we are thrilled to be adding three new world-class brands to the event’s global portfolio of partners,” said Philippe Dore, Chief Marketing Officer of the BNP Paribas Open. “We are also proud to be extending partnerships with three critical existing brands and keep collaborating with them to bolster the event experience for fans and players.”

BMW headlines the trio of partners extending their relationships with the BNP Paribas Open, as the luxury vehicle manufacturer will continue to provide courtesy vehicles to players and display new car models on-site. Motorola and Veroni will host a variety of activations at their respective booths in the Sponsor Village of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

About the BNP Paribas Open

The BNP Paribas Open is the largest combined ATP Tour Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tennis event in the world, and one of the premier fixtures on tour having been named Tournament of the Year by both the WTA and the ATP Tour for a record-setting ten consecutive years. The 2025 BNP Paribas Open will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 2 – 16, 2025.