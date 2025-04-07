Monday, April 7, 2025
Easter Brunch in the Crown Room at The Del

Celebrate Easter with a legendary brunch in Hotel del Coronado’s beautifully restored and historic Crown Room, which was once the hotel’s main dining room and the site of grand celebrations for presidents and royalty.

A true feast for the senses, the lavish brunch features decadent brunch classics, chilled seafood bar, sushi and sashimi, carving stations, and a spectacular dessert bar. Brunch is offered between 10:30 am and 1 pm on Sunday, April 20. After dining, head out into the spring sunshine for an Easter egg hunt on the beach. The complimentary egg hunts* will occur at 10 am and 12 pm on the north end of the beach, with sections divided by age group (no reservations needed for egg hunts; * exclusively for brunch and hotel guests).

