Thursday, December 4, 2025
EducationSponsored

Meet the teacher who built a community: How Louise Kristofferson created a ‘Home Away From Home’ for San Diego kids

3 min.
Promoted Partner
Promoted Partner

Green Beans Preschool in San DiegoWhen Louise Kristofferson opened her first in-home daycare more than a decade ago, she simply wanted to combine her training, her love for children, and her own experience as a mother. She didn’t expect to build one of central San Diego’s most respected early childhood programs — but that’s what happened, thanks to a vision rooted in consistency, nature, and thoughtful care. Today, her creation, Green Beans Preschool, serves families across Hillcrest, Mission Valley, Linda Vista, University Heights, North Park, and Serra Mesa.

What sets them apart? “We focus more on socioemotional development and hugging and caring for the kids, than just ABCs and 123s,” Kristofferson says. “It’s more of a home environment.” The school offers home-cooked organic meals to help children develop a palate for healthier food, centers play-based learning, and offers programs that grow along with the children. It’s a one of a kind community that’s breaking the traditional daycare model.

From early training to early care

Kristofferson holds a degree in Child Development from San Diego State University, and her upbringing as the oldest of seven siblings shaped her early instincts about childcare. She spent much of her youth caring for younger siblings — a formative experience she says helped her understand that each child has their own rhythm, needs, and learning style.

After working professionally in early childhood education, she welcomed her son, Henry. She decided she wanted a childcare environment that felt like home — calm, clean, and respectful of each child’s pace. Unable to find a setting that matched her values, she created one.

Green Beans Preschool in San DiegoGreen Beans & Little Sprouts: The beginning

In 2012, Kristofferson opened a modest in-home care program called “Green Beans & Little Sprouts.” She focused on low teacher-to-child ratios, chemical-free spaces, healthy nutrition, and play-based learning. From introducing organic meals to incorporating music, sensory play, and simple language exposure, the approach emphasized wellness and gentle childhood development.

She also embraced tools like sign language to support early communication, especially for infants and toddlers still learning to form words. As Kristofferson notes, her instructors teach the children sign language “to help them communicate their needs.” That early communication foundation, she says, reduces frustration for both child and caregiver, and supports smoother development.

Within two years, demand dramatically outgrew the space — families were asking for infant care spots, toddler programs, and stable long-term childcare. In 2014, the preschool expanded beyond Louise’s home and moved into a dedicated facility with enough space and structure to support a full early childhood program.

Families across neighborhoods — A citywide resource

Green Beans now supports families across multiple neighborhoods — from busy medical districts to residential suburbs. For many parents working early or irregular hours, the dual campus structure provides convenience without compromising quality: whether they’re heading into a hospital shift or a campus commute, there’s a Green Beans location nearby. For parents looking for more than just daycare — seeking a community, peace of mind, and genuine care — Green Beans delivers.

Green Beans Preschool in San DiegoA mindful approach to early childhood

More than a decade after its founding, Green Beans Preschool remains rooted in the same principles Kristofferson began with: respect for each child’s pace, commitment to health and wholesomeness, and belief in play, nature, and emotional well-being. In a city as fast-paced and opportunity-filled as San Diego, Kristofferson’s project is quietly subversive. Rather than rushing children toward milestones, Green Beans encourages them to grow softly, steadily, and whole-heartedly. In the end, Green Beans exists because Kristofferson believed San Diego families deserved better — and she’s spent more than a decade proving what one committed educator can build.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Promoted Partner
Promoted Partner
Learn more about promoting your news and offerings to readers of The Coronado Times. https://coronadotimes.com/advertise/

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Celebrating human resilience through dance

Education

Coronado School of the Arts to host its first annual Showcase Night

Education

Coronado teacher Katie Quinly receives North Island Credit Union Foundation grant

Business

Meet Cadre AI: The San Diego company turning AI strategy into real-world results

Education

Coronado students offered study abroad opportunity through Rotary Youth Exchange

Education

District takes “critical look” at cell phone policy; Village Elementary academics strong

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

HiTech Painting: San Diego’s Go-To Commercial and Residential Painter

Community News

Run for the Red, White, and Blue: 52nd Annual Crown City Classic Returns to Coronado on July 4th

Education

What Should California Growers Focus On Now? These Profitable Plants Thrive in Coronado’s Coastal Climate

Business

F45 Coronado: Embracing Fitness by the Bay

Bridgeworthy

Ciccia Osteria: Where Italy Finds a Home in Barrio Logan

People

The Best Kept Secrets Just Outside Coronado for Beating Addiction

More Local News

Council opts for measurable, timely projects over Climate Action Plan update

City of Coronado

Man arrested after brandishing fake handgun on Orange Avenue

Crime

Coronado Gives community story: Seven’s journey to a forever home through PAWS of Coronado

Community

Tom Riddle (1936-2025)

Obituaries

Meet your neighbor: Justine Fraley, veteran helping veterans

Military

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Celebrating human resilience through dance