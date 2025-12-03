When Louise Kristofferson opened her first in-home daycare more than a decade ago, she simply wanted to combine her training, her love for children, and her own experience as a mother. She didn’t expect to build one of central San Diego’s most respected early childhood programs — but that’s what happened, thanks to a vision rooted in consistency, nature, and thoughtful care. Today, her creation, Green Beans Preschool, serves families across Hillcrest, Mission Valley, Linda Vista, University Heights, North Park, and Serra Mesa.

What sets them apart? “We focus more on socioemotional development and hugging and caring for the kids, than just ABCs and 123s,” Kristofferson says. “It’s more of a home environment.” The school offers home-cooked organic meals to help children develop a palate for healthier food, centers play-based learning, and offers programs that grow along with the children. It’s a one of a kind community that’s breaking the traditional daycare model.

From early training to early care

Kristofferson holds a degree in Child Development from San Diego State University, and her upbringing as the oldest of seven siblings shaped her early instincts about childcare. She spent much of her youth caring for younger siblings — a formative experience she says helped her understand that each child has their own rhythm, needs, and learning style.

After working professionally in early childhood education, she welcomed her son, Henry. She decided she wanted a childcare environment that felt like home — calm, clean, and respectful of each child’s pace. Unable to find a setting that matched her values, she created one.

Green Beans & Little Sprouts: The beginning

In 2012, Kristofferson opened a modest in-home care program called “Green Beans & Little Sprouts.” She focused on low teacher-to-child ratios, chemical-free spaces, healthy nutrition, and play-based learning. From introducing organic meals to incorporating music, sensory play, and simple language exposure, the approach emphasized wellness and gentle childhood development.

She also embraced tools like sign language to support early communication, especially for infants and toddlers still learning to form words. As Kristofferson notes, her instructors teach the children sign language “to help them communicate their needs.” That early communication foundation, she says, reduces frustration for both child and caregiver, and supports smoother development.

Within two years, demand dramatically outgrew the space — families were asking for infant care spots, toddler programs, and stable long-term childcare. In 2014, the preschool expanded beyond Louise’s home and moved into a dedicated facility with enough space and structure to support a full early childhood program.

Families across neighborhoods — A citywide resource

Green Beans now supports families across multiple neighborhoods — from busy medical districts to residential suburbs. For many parents working early or irregular hours, the dual campus structure provides convenience without compromising quality: whether they’re heading into a hospital shift or a campus commute, there’s a Green Beans location nearby. For parents looking for more than just daycare — seeking a community, peace of mind, and genuine care — Green Beans delivers.

A mindful approach to early childhood

More than a decade after its founding, Green Beans Preschool remains rooted in the same principles Kristofferson began with: respect for each child’s pace, commitment to health and wholesomeness, and belief in play, nature, and emotional well-being. In a city as fast-paced and opportunity-filled as San Diego, Kristofferson’s project is quietly subversive. Rather than rushing children toward milestones, Green Beans encourages them to grow softly, steadily, and whole-heartedly. In the end, Green Beans exists because Kristofferson believed San Diego families deserved better — and she’s spent more than a decade proving what one committed educator can build.





