HiTech Painting: San Diego’s Go-To Commercial and Residential Painter

If you’re looking for a company in San Diego to paint your home or business, you probably want the best. Enter HiTech Painting, Inc.

HiTech Painting, Inc. is a San Diego-based painting and protective coating company that provides a wide range of different services for residential, commercial, and industrial jobs. Founded in 1999 by San Diego resident Mark Heuslein, the company has firmly established itself as one of the best paint companies in the city.

There’s a good reason for that, as you’ll see. Here’s what you should know about HiTech Painting, Inc., and why it’s the best bet for your commercial or residential paint project.

HiTech Painting, Inc. Overview

Although Heuslein founded HiTech Painting in 1999, and officially incorporated in 2017, his experience in the painting industry extends even further back. A professional painter for over 40 years, Heuslein got his start painting tract homes in San Diego before moving onto more high-profile projects.

After years of working on some of the biggest residential, commercial, and industrial paint jobs in San Diego, Heuslein began to learn about the molecular structure of paint, and how to use specific scientific processes to make paint and protective coatings last longer.

“People just go buy water-based paint, and they paint their door jams or bathroom,” he said. “And a couple weeks later, you can take your fingernails and scratch it — and it just peels right off.”

The missing piece in these situations is the fact that the paint job is missing the correct chemical and mechanical bond. In order to have an efficient coating system, all the right pieces need to be in place down to the molecular level.

Heuslein’s expertise in paint and coating longevity led him to some high-profile positions. He’s currently a member of the Society for Protective Coatings, the Association for Materials Protection and Performance, and the Painting Contractors of America. He’s even served as a delegate and chairperson for the San Diego branch for some of those organizations.

This deep experience and knowledge isn’t just for show — it literally goes into every job that HiTech Painting takes on.

Residential Work

As the name suggests, HiTech Painting brings advanced technology and techniques to its paint and coating work. Heuslein and his team have gained this knowledge over decades of working in industrial applications, such as aerospace facilities and power plants.

Obviously, the typical San Diego home isn’t subject to the same kind of harsh environment as a piece of industrial machinery. However, the expertise it takes to make a protective coating on machinery last through difficult conditions can still apply to making the paint on a home last much longer than you’d expect.

Heuslein says that, for homeowners, this kind of attention to detail is literally asset protection. A home is an investment, and investing in a high-quality paint and coating job is only going to help protect — and possibly even bolster — that investment down the road.

“Do you want to put a regular paint job on there and have it last a couple of years? Or, do you want it to last 10 years so you don’t have to do it again?” Heuslein said.

Suffice to say, HiTech Painting doesn’t just slap some store-bought paint on a home and call it a day. Their thorough and multi-step process takes a variety of factors into account, from wood condition to the amount of salt in the air.

Whether you just want to change the color of your home or you want to extend the life of your fences and decks, HiTech Painting brings an unparalleled level of detail and commitment to craft.

Commercial Work

Although HiTech Painting does a lot of residential work throughout Southern California, commercial paint and coating jobs are their bread and butter.

From interior or exterior painting to routine maintenance, the company offers a range of services that can make any business look and feel better.

Along with the high-quality product and expert techniques used in HiTech Painting’s residential or industrial jobs, the company also provides some unique offerings for commercial applications. For one, HiTech Painting always minimizes disruptions, ensuring that your business can maintain normal operations even in the middle of a project.

To that end, the company can easily work around your schedule, and always provides detailed preparation and cleanup services.

For example, HiTech Painting uses a few unique tools that competitors don’t — including an explosion proof blower and air scrubbers — so that paint dries faster, and that paint smell doesn’t bother your employees or customers.

From SeaWorld San Diego to biopharmaceutical companies, HiTech Painting’s list of happy customers is impressive, and growing. And it doesn’t just end at paint, the company’s consistent results also apply to their other services, such as wood repairs and restorations, stucco repairs, and masonry concrete repairs.

Book HiTech Painting, Inc. for Your Project

