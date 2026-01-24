Saturday, January 24, 2026
Idol winner Abi Carter headlines first week of BNP Paribas Open entertainment

1 min.
Fans attending the first week of the 2026 BNP Paribas Open will have more to enjoy in Tennis Paradise than ever before, as the event announced a slate of marquee fan entertainment events set to headline the opening weekend and first week this March.

American Idol winner and recording artist Abi Carter, a native of the Coachella Valley, will headline the Village Stage lineup with a live performance on Wednesday, March 4 at 5 pm before the first evening session of the tournament. Carter, the winner of American Idol Season 22, is a native of Indio, California and will bring her talent to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for a signature hometown performance on the first day of main draw action.

The annual BNP Paribas Open Family Day will return on Saturday, February 28 as families with children of all ages can enjoy a fun-filled afternoon of interactive clinics, player appearances, live music, and more activities to kick off the fortnight in Tennis Paradise. For the first time ever, Family Day will commence with the brand new BNP Paribas Open Family Day 5K Run, which will begin at 10 am and traverse throughout the grounds of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Family Day festivities will immediately follow the 5K race from 12 to 3 pm. Fans can visit bnpparibasopen.com/special-events/family-day for more information including how to register for the 5K race.

BNP Paribas Open Qualifying Days will also be of added interest to fans in 2026 as for the first time, the tournament will allow access to lower bowl seating in both Stadium 1 and Stadium 2 to watch superstar practice sessions. From Sunday, March 1 to Tuesday, March 3, fans will be able to enter these stadiums and see top men’s and women’s players practice up close with the price of a $10 qualifying ticket.

“From an award-winning American Idol performance to expanded fan access to see their favorite players during qualifying days, we are always committed to delivering the ultimate Tennis Paradise experience,” said Philippe Dore, Chief Marketing Officer at the BNP Paribas Open. “These enhancements help create truly special moments for fans at Indian Wells.”

The 2026 BNP Paribas Open will take place from March 1-15 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Tickets for all sessions are available now at bnpparibasopen.com/tickets.

 



