Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Bluewater Boathouse Pairs Beer-Battered Fish & Chips with a Pint on St. Patrick’s Day 2025

Bluewater Grill restaurants in both Coronado and Carlsbad are making it easy for seafood (and Irish) fans to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with special food and drink offers on March 17.

Bluewater’s High Spot IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips, served with a pint of High Spot IPA, is just $25 for lunch and dinner on March 17 only – a savings of $7 off the combined menu price of $32.

Bluewater fish & chips

Some Bluewater locations will also offer special prices on pints of GuinnessBluewater Irish Coffees and Corned Beef and Cabbage with Boiled Potatoes on a first-come, first-served basis.

For menus, locations and operating hours for the eight unique Bluewater restaurants in Southern California and Arizona, go to www.bluewatergrill.com.

 

 



Community News

