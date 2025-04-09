Coronado Promenade Concerts Releases 2025 “Concert in the Park” Schedule

The Coronado Promenade Concerts Board of Directors today unveiled their 2025 16-concert schedule for summer “Concerts in the Park.” Board President Cathy Brown shared, “We are celebrating 55 fabulous years of wonderful music and are exceptionally proud of the lineup for this summer. We have returning bands from last year and years past, plus four new bands delivering fresh and exciting sounds. We are also very proud to announce that on August 3, we will be celebrating Military Appreciation Day with the fan-favorite from Nashville, SixWire and a VERY special guest star!”

Concerts run every Sunday from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend starting at 6:00pm, unless otherwise noted. The concerts are made possible by the generosity of sponsors, donors, advertisers, your donations to the Red Buckets and by the City of Coronado which maintains the beautiful Spreckels Park.

Opening day, May 25, features two bands: Coronado Concert Band at 4:30 pm, and at 6:30pm, Coronado’s own SideTraxx. The following week, returning from last year is a band featuring a former lead singer from The Mamas & the Papas, Laurie Beebe Lewis and the Electric Underground. On June 8, the Navy’s 32nd Street Brass Band will perform. The following Sunday, June 15 is Father’s Day and Ron’s Garage will treat us to some excellent classic rock, and there’s no better way to bring in the summer than on June 22 with the Surf City Allstars and some Beach Boys tunes. Dance instructors, Albert & T-Bell will be back offering dance lessons right before the June 29 concert featuring one of our new swing bands for this summer, American Flyboys.

Returning from last year and kicking off July are two super fun dance bands: July 6 and July 13 respectively will feature Nate Nathan and the MacDaddy-O’s and the San Diego Padres house band, Cassie B. July 20 features a new Los Angeles dance band and don’t let the name fool you, The Pine Mountain Logs are fabulous and will have everyone up dancing in minutes! Bringing some yacht rock to the schedule will be another new band, High Tide Society on July 27, followed by SixWire on August 3.

The ‘80s are returning on August 10 with San Diego’s own BetaMaxx, followed by our local band, The Suenamis on August 17. The final two concerts feature one new and one long-time favorite. On August 24 an amazing tribute band, Mirage – Visions of Fleetwood Mac will perform; and closing out the season on August 31 will be Coronado’s own Crown Town featuring Matt Heinecke.

Sincerest and heartfelt thank yous from Coronado Promenade Concerts to this year’s SPONSORS: The Auen Foundation, Arlene Inch, Carol Sommer, Gail & Bob Bardin, Bill & Cindy Copeland, Linda & Rich Hascup, City of Coronado, California American Water, Coronado Lions Club, Coronado Woman’s Club, Coronado Junior Woman’s Club, Coronado Chamber of Commerce, Debbie & Pat Starke, Diane Jolley & Bill Subang, Steve Pittendrigh & Karen Greenberg, Coronado Real Estate Association, CalPrivate Bank, The O’Briens at PLRE, Kory Kavanewsky of CMG Mortgage, SHARP Coronado Hospital, Brigantine Family of Restaurants, Coronado Shores Company, Rotary Club of Coronado, John & Peggy Duncan, FOCUS, Coronado Community Foundation, Kyle & Mary Kolsrud, Hotel del Coronado, The Canu Family, Stay Coronado, and Kurt & Dotty Hummeldorf.

Click HERE for a PRINTABLE PDF schedule.





